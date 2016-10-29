Republican Dave Hughes reported a more than $1 million fundraising gap this election cycle behind sitting U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, a Democrat.

"The simplest explanation is always the best: People don't want to give money to losers,"said Bo Wood, a professor for the University of North Dakota's political science and public administration department. While sometimes gifts are a token of friendship, sometimes donations can be a pathway to political access or support of favorable policies, Wood said. Those donations are less forthcoming when a candidate looks less viable, he said.

But there's more to it than the policies themselves, Wood said. There's the existing war chest an incumbent usually brings, the existing connections with their own donors and the wider name recognition that all work against a newcomer.

"The best thing that a challenger candidate can do is simply work hard enough to make the race close enough, but it's always uphill," Wood said.

Hughes, a retired Air Force officer who lives in Karlstad, reported $13,234 in total contributions between the beginning of March and the end of September, according to the FEC website. His pre-general report was not yet posted online as of Friday afternoon, and he didn't return a message Friday about whether it has been filed.

Peterson, who is seeking his 14th term in office, reported more than $1.1 million in contributions since the beginning of 2015.

Farm interests have contributed significantly to Peterson, the ranking member of the House Agriculture Committee, including political action committees for milk producers, crop insurers, American Crystal Sugar Co. and the Monsanto Citizenship Fund.

Hughes acknowledged the fundraising disparity in a Thursday interview, but argued Peterson has received a lot of money from "big interests" outside of the district, which covers much of the western part of the state.

"When you've got peanut farmers in Georgia and citrus farmers in California and everybody else all over the place sending him lots of money, it's hard to compete with that," he said.

Allison Myhre, Peterson's campaign manager, didn't return an email seeking comment Friday.

Hughes' lack of campaign funds stands in stark contrast to Peterson's 2014 challenger, Republican state Sen. Torrey Westrom. He raised roughly $1 million in an effort to unseat Peterson, but only mustered about 46 percent of the vote.

Larry Jacobs, a political scientist at the University of Minnesota's Humphrey School of Public Affairs, said Republicans have their hands full with congressional battles elsewhere in the state this time around. But their logic from the 2014 race remains, he said.

"They want to kind of encourage (Peterson) to move on, or at least raise the cost to him," Jacobs said. "And they also want to get a candidate out there who ... can begin to establish some name recognition."

On the latter point, Hughes said Peterson's electoral success is somewhat of a "self-fulfilling prophecy," given his high name recognition.

"I'll have two years to get to every corner of the district multiple times and shake everybody's hand and say my name to them three times," he said. "And I think by November of 2018, everybody will know my name as well as Collin Peterson's."