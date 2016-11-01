Jacobs: Important events bracket N.D.'s statehood day

One is the election, which is yet to occur.

The other is the protest at Standing Rock, which is about to enter its fourth month and doesn't appear to be near an ending, though it should end.

Protesters have made their point, which is about Native awakening more than about the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Protesters have insisted that the pipeline will never be built, but that is almost certainly wrong. The world runs on oil. North Dakota has oil, and pipelines are the safest way to move oil. Calamity howlers can conjure all sorts of risks arising from pipelines, but none of them match the horror of an exploding train, like the one that killed 45 people in a village in Quebec. The train was carrying oil from North Dakota.

The legal issues surrounding the pipeline have been heard and the go-ahead given.

The administration has delayed construction, however, in deference to protesters. That's likely to change with the new administration, whoever heads it. Standing Rock has had a close connection with President Barack Obama. The tribal chair's sister was Obama's Indian affairs advisor. The president visited the community.

Most important, though, the protest has become a threat, as displayed last week, when vehicles were burned, Molotov cocktails thrown and shots fired—by protesters, not law enforcement.

When protesters moved onto private land last week, law enforcement responded in mass, not to stifle free speech but to enforce the law against trespassing.

Of course, there's another point of view about the property involved. Protesters claim it under terms of the 1851 Fort Laramie Treaty. The Supreme Court found in 1980 that the United States had illegally taken the land, and ordered compensation based on the land's value when the treaty was signed. The Sioux have refused the settlement.

To enforce the treaty after 165 years seems impossible, because current landowners in several states would have to be evicted.

It's worth pointing out that the current landowner of the pipeline route may not be legally allowed to own land in North Dakota. The company building the pipeline bought the land from a local family soon after the protest began. Corporations generally are not allowed to own agricultural land in North Dakota.

Last week's events showed that protesters are divided. The calmer ones prevailed.

Local people on and off the reservation are running out of patience.

North Dakotans are rumbling because so many of the protestors—a huge majority of those arrested—are from outside the state.

Costs are mounting—into eight figures, the state government warns. That would be $10 million at least.

And winter is coming.

The protest is important moment historically. It brought Native people together in unprecedented ways. For the most part, the protesters made a good show. Unlike some earlier protests—Wounded Knee is a notable example—this one did not—has not—cost human lives. Rather, for most of its duration, it has been a kind of set piece, with protesters and law enforcement each playing their parts.

Native people delivered a message, and it was heard around the world.

Native people claimed a place in decision-making.

White folks learned that Native people have interests in these issues, and their opinions must be sought and respected and their traditions upheld, just as we white folks demand.

These claims and realizations will resonate into the future, and the result will be better relations between Natives and whites who share the state.

That's how the protest will succeed.

Turning to the impending event—the one on the other side of the state's birthday—the election is almost certain to bring a new force to the state. His name is Doug Burgum, the Republican candidate for governor. He'll take office within 60 days.

Burgum has promised to reshape state government. Exactly what that means isn't completely clear, but he has talked about new ways to manage the state's money, operate the state's schools and build the state's economy.

He also has a more inclusive notion about North Dakotans. His comments about the protest during gubernatorial debates have been far more nuanced than those of other candidates. At the debate hosted by the North Dakota Newspaper Association a month ago, Burgum said the protest represents an important intersection of values. He mentioned Native mistrust based on broken treaties.

He also said, "There's an opportunity to open up a new dialogue."