More ballots had to be ordered in several Minneapolis precincts as the turnout surprised officials as about 94,000 people voted on Tuesday, while there were another 12,000 absentee ballots, for a 43 percent turnout.

Minneapolis uses ranked-choice voting, so the winner of the first-choice vote will not necessarily win the race. Full results were not expected to be available on Tuesday night.

With 133 of 134 precincts reporting, Frey had 25,931 votes compared to 19,992 for Hoch and 18,745 for Hodges.

In Ward 8 in one of the races for seats on the Minneapolis City Council, Andrea Jenkins was elected the first openly transgender African American woman to a city council in a major city.