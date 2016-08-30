MINNEWAUKAN, N.D.—A 73-year-old man who was wearing his lifejacket was found alive after his boat sank and he spent about 12 hours floating on Devils Lake.

The unnamed Sheyenne, N.D., man was reported missing Saturday after he failed to come back from a Friday fishing trip on the lake, Benson County Sheriff Steve Rohrer told KZZY-FM Radio. A search was launched early Saturday morning, but rescue workers received a call saying the man had floated to shore and had been taken to a local hospital.

The man was a little sore but seemed OK, Rohrer said.

It's uncertain where on Devils Lake the man had been found.

Check back for updates as this story develops.