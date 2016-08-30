BISMARCK — Gov. Jack Dalrymple and Department of Human Services officials say a recent scathing audit fails to tell the whole story about how the agency deals with child care licensing, but State Auditor Robert Peterson is standing behind his staff and suggested DHS is downplaying the findings because of public outrage.

The audit released last month found that DHS didn't properly monitor or suspend providers and notify parents "after confirmed knowledge of activities that jeopardize the health and safety of children."

Auditors reviewed 58 provider licenses out of about 1,600 licensed providers that care for more than 39,000 children statewide, trying to include at least one provider from each of the state's 53 counties.

Some of the harshest criticism targeted 13 cases in which providers were allowed to operate under memorandum of understanding (MOU) agreements. Two agreements were noted in the licenses, and auditors identified an additional 11 related to providers' care, reported concerns and required corrections.

"Providers were allowed to continue operating under MOU agreements while the Department was aware of activities including illegal drug use by the provider, restricted persons being present at the facility, inappropriate touching from adults, inappropriate sexual play between children, and other concerns of supervision and discipline," the report states.

But the DHS official who oversees child care licensing said the spreadsheet reviewed by auditors contained only anecdotal information on the 11 MOU agreements and didn't reflect how the concern was addressed. Confidentiality laws prevented DHS officials and auditors from providing details of the individual cases, but they spoke generally about the process.

"Generally, if an individual is a staff member at a program and there's a complaint about them, and that individual has been removed from the facility, then we would allow them to continue to operate because the threat has been removed," Early Childhood Services Administrator Rebecca Eberhardt said, adding, "They didn't look at the whole file to see what actions were taken."

Dalrymple also said it provided an incomplete picture.

"I look at it as kind of like you're seeing one side of a story, as the initial report, and then you don't see anything after that. So it's really kind of not fair," he said.

Allison Bader, the auditor in charge of the report, said evidence showed that investigations into the allegations found a "substantiated concern" that was enough to issue the MOU agreements in the first place. Auditors found that DHS took no action to more closely oversee providers operating under MOU agreements and didn't notify parents about them.

"The parents would be the ones that are there on a regular basis to know if there's somebody there who shouldn't be," she said.

Peterson — who, like Dalrymple, is a Republican not running for re-election this November — said DHS had the flexibility to notify parents but didn't do it, and the agency shouldn't get mad at auditors for pointing it out.

"They're trying to cover this as best they can," he said of DHS. "Our recommendations are valid because we're looking at the child's safety."

Notification at issue

Rep. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, who chairs the Legislature's Human Services Committee and is a former director of Cass County Social Services, said removing an accused person from the setting could be enough to ensure children's safety, comparing it to a school teacher being placed on leave while allegations are investigated.

"Obviously, we keep the schools running," she said.

With due process concerns, officials walk a thin line on whether and when to notify parents, she said.

"When you've substantiated an allegation, parents need to be told that. Parents deserve to be told that. It sounds like that wasn't going on," she said.

State law says DHS may suspend a license "any time after the onset" of an investigation alleging child abuse or neglect by the owner, operator or in-home provider if law enforcement has been involved and if "continued operation is likely to jeopardize the health and safety of the children."

The agency also can prohibit an owner, operator, provider, staff member or household member from being on the premises during child care hours after a report of child abuse or neglect.

The law says the department "shall" notify parents when a license has been suspended, and that it "may" notify parents if there's an investigation into a provider or staff member.

Department policy requires that when a provider or staff member is investigated by the county-administered, state-supervised Child Protection Services, DHS must make a good-faith effort to notify affected parents of the results — though state law allows earlier notification.

"Because a lot of the allegations are not substantiated, we have notified (parents) after the fact, not prior to," DHS attorney Jonathan Alm said, adding that if there's an investigation by CPS and law enforcement indicating a risk to children, "the suspension would occur sooner than later" and parents would be notified.

Auditors contend there's an "improper balance" between ensuring safe quality of child care and supporting providers to become licensed or keep operating without meeting minimum requirements.

"They need to be more forceful in contacting the parents and making sure the parents know," Peterson said.

Changes considered

The audit recommends DHS further oversee providers to ensure compliance with MOUs, suspend providers when children are at risk of harm and directly notify parents immediately after confirmed knowledge of activities that jeopardize children's health and safety.

Eberhardt said the department is looking at updating policy to see if additional visits to providers are warranted to better monitor MOU requirements. Currently, each provider is supposed to receive one announced visit and one unannounced visit per year, though auditors found that 16 of the 58 providers checked didn't have the proper unannounced inspections, and documentation was incomplete for an additional five inspections.

Dalrymple noted some of the deficiencies raised in the audit — among them the backdating of licenses and licenses becoming effective before background checks are performed — are being addressed by an advisory group he formed last spring in the wake of the summer 2015 drowning-related death of a 5-year-old girl whose child care provider in Velva was operating with a lapsed license.

"We were first and we were way ahead in wanting to follow through on some of the things that were coming out about day care licensing," he said, adding he expects the group to take up proposed rules next month. "That's a big piece of this because those rules touch on a lot of these topics."

Dalrymple said he still has confidence in DHS Executive Director Maggie Anderson, calling her an "outstanding" director and saying Eberhardt also is doing a good job. Criminal charges filed against Anderson in connection with the investigation into the Velva incident were dismissed earlier this month.

Hogan, who was "shocked" at how bad the audit was and has asked for the advisory group to meet soon, said the problems are "much more systemic than one person," and that replacing Anderson before the transition to a new governor would serve no purpose. Areas of state law may need strengthening to address some of the issues, she said.

"I think it's a system issue that we all have to own and look at," she said.