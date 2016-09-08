Ultra Green leaves Devils Lake with $87,000 tax bill

DEVILS LAKE—A Twin Cities company that did not fulfill its promise to bring hundreds of jobs to Devils Lake has left the city with a hefty bill after the business said it could not pay thousands of dollars in back taxes.

The city took possession Wednesday, Sept. 7, of a 130,000-square-foot building once occupied by Ultra Green Packaging Inc., a Minneapolis company that used its Devils Lake facility to make biodegradable food containers and other products out of wheat-straw pulp. With the building came an $87,000 tab for back taxes Ultra Green owed to the city.

"We've had a lot of surprises with this outfit," Devils Lake Mayor Dick Johnson said. "It is a disappointment."

Ultra Green opened its Devils Lake branch in 2012, expecting to employ 100 employees during the first year of operation. It promised to hire 300 to 350 workers in the first five years—triggering a 10-year agreement with the city to pay the business $1,000 per job created after the first 100 initial jobs. However, the company never exceeded 50 employees before it closed in July 2015.

That left the city and other entities to absorb millions of dollars in loans, which prompted Devils Lake officials to file a lawsuit seeking $2 million, the amount the Forward Devils Lake Corp. gave Ultra Green as part of an incentive agreement to create those jobs.

The lawsuit was dropped after Ultra Green agreed to turn its building over to the city "free and clear of all liabilities, obligations, security interests and encumbrances," according to the settlement.

That deal was finalized Tuesday during the Devils Lake Commission meeting, but not before it was informed Ultra Green could not pay $87,000 owed to the city for the 2014 and 2015 tax years.

"Then we got to closing and all of the sudden we found out those taxes weren't paid for 2014 and '15," Johnson said. "We knew they weren't paid, but conceptually (Ultra Green) said they would pay for it. All of the sudden, they said they couldn't pay for it. They didn't have the money."

Commissioners were unhappy about the tax bill, Johnson said, but it voted to take the loss, meaning the building is free of debt. Otherwise, if they would have voted not to accept the taxes, the building would have stayed empty and the yearlong dispute would have dragged on longer.

The equipment, which could be worth $720,000 according to one appraisal Johnson saw, has been released, and the city has a building worth $2.5 million.

"We still have less invested in the building than what the building is actually worth," Johnson said.

With the deal closed on the Ultra Green transaction, the city can move forward with finding another business to move into the building, which would bring jobs and economic growth to Devils Lake.

"In closing, we still think that we're in a better position with having the building than we were without having the building," he said. "We have something again to market to bring jobs to town."