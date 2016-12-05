Blizzard Warning: Snow and wind expected through Tuesday night
Northern Plains (WDAY-TV/WDAZ-TV) -- A BLIZZARD WARNING has been issued for much of the WDAY/WDAZ viewing area for Tuesday.
A developing low pressure system will bring snow through the region tonight into Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place for Monday evening into Tuesday morning. As the low strengthens, stronger winds will develop on the backside of the low on Tuesday, and the area will be upgraded to a Blizzard Warning, due to the combination of snow and wind.
Weather Alerts:
WINTER STORM WARNING - In effect through Tuesday morning. Heavy snow accumulations expected.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - In effect through Tuesday morning. Light to moderate snow accumulations expected.
BLIZZARD WARNING - In effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday Evening. The combination of snow and wind will reduce visibilities to near zero at times.
What To Expect:
- Moderate to heavy snow generally north of I-94, beginning Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
- Some snow south of I-94, but lighter accumulations.
- The wind will increase on Tuesday, causing widespread blowing snow and hazardous driving conditions.
- Travel conditions will improve later in the week.
Snow Forecast:
(Note: Locally higher or lower amounts are possible in these snow bands.)
Very Heavy Snowfall (6-10") -- Grand Forks, Devils Lake, Hallock, Langdon, Thief River Falls, and Crookston.
Heavy Snowfall (3-6") -- Jamestown, Valley City, Bemidji, and Warroad.
Moderate Snowfall (1-3") -- Fargo, Moorhead, Wahpeton, Detroit Lakes, and Fergus Falls.
Little Snowfall (<1") -- Aberdeen, Sisseton, and Wheaton.
Allow for extra travel time on Tuesday. Your WDAY and WDAZ StormTRACKER Weather Team will keep you updated with the latest winter weather information.
