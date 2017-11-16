As part of a video series published by The Verge on their YouTube channel Aug. 15, 2017, science reporter Loren Grush paid a visit to the campus of the University of North Dakota to try on an innovative space suit in the process of being designed to be suitable on Mars.

Grush's report gives viewers an inside look into what it's truly like to wear a space suit, including all of the challenges scientists face in desiging a suit to keep humans alive in an alien environment.

The Mars space suite prototype featured in the video is dubbed the "NDX-1," and its design, research and functionality is all being spearheaded by a team of scientists at UND's Aerospace program in Grand Forks, N.D.

To watch the video in full, you can click here or watch in the scroll above.