    Thousands flock to Custer for 51st annual buffalo roundup

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:35 p.m.
    Riders maneuver the buffalo into the corrals for their vaccinations during the 51st Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup on Friday in Custer State Park. (Matt Gade / Republic)1 / 13
    Visitors make their way to and from the corrals after the 51st Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup on Friday in Custer State Park. (Matt Gade / Republic)4 / 13
    Buffalo graze in the corrals before their vaccinations during the 51st Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup on Friday in Custer State Park. (Matt Gade / Republic)7 / 13
    The crowd waits for the 51st Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup to begin on Friday in Custer State Park. (Matt Gade / Republic)9 / 13
    A buffalo eats inside the corrals waiting to receive vaccinations during the 51st Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup on Friday in Custer State Park. (Matt Gade / Republic)12 / 13
    The crowd from the south view point watch as riders maneuver the buffalo into the corrals for their vaccinations during the 51st Annual Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup on Friday in Custer State Park. (Matt Gade / Republic)13 / 13

    CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. — Thousands took to Custer State Park on Friday, Sept. 30, to witness the wonder that is the annual buffalo roundup.

    Each year, approximately 12,000 to 14,000 people visit the park to watch as 1,300 buffalo are round up and counted, vaccinated, branded and sorted. It takes 15 park staffers, 60 horseback riders and about 100 staff members and other volunteers to attend to visitors making their way to see the event.

    And rounding up the buffalo is no small feat.

    "Buffalo have a mind of their own and they don't always go where you want them to," said Craig Pugsley, visitor services coordinator at Custer State Park. "It takes a great team effort to get the herd going in the right direction and keep them moving in that direction and pushing the entire herd into the corrals."

    The event corresponds with the Annual Buffalo Roundup Arts Festival, in which up to 150 vendors sell arts and crafts, many of which are made in South Dakota.

    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
