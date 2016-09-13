Crews work on installing the Dakota Access Pipeline near Williston, N.D., on Friday, July 29, 2016. photo by Eric Hylden/Forum News Service

DALLAS — The CEO of Energy Transfer Partners reaffirmed the company's commitment Tuesday to the Dakota Access Pipeline and urged employees to contact their elected representatives about the project.

Kelcy Warren told employees in a memo the company intends to meets with officials in Washington to understand their position after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Justice and Department of Interior announced a temporary halt on construction on Corps land north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

"We are committed to completing construction and safely operating the Dakota Access Pipeline within the confines of the law," Warren wrote.

The memo released to the media Tuesday does not say whether the company plans to voluntarily halt construction in North Dakota 20 miles east and west of Lake Oahe, as requested by the federal agencies.

Warren told employees to "continue doing your jobs in a thoughtful and professional manner" and to explain to their friends and neighbors the facts about the work they are doing.

He also told employees to contact their elected representatives "to tell them how important the pipeline is to their livelihood."

"Remind them that the company fully complied with the regulatory process and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a nationwide permit and other essential permits for our work," Warren wrote.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe sued the Corps in federal court over its decision to issue a permit to cross Lake Oahe, a dammed section of the Missouri River. Although a federal judge denied the tribe's request for an injunction, the federal agencies said the Corps is now determining whether it needs to reconsider any of its previous decisions regarding the permit.

Warren wrote the company respects the constitutional rights of all assembled in North Dakota to voice their opinions for or against the project.

"However, threats and attacks on our employees, their families and our contractors as well as the destruction of equipment and encroachment on private property must not be tolerated," Warren wrote.

Warren wrote the 1,172-mile pipeline is nearly 60 percent complete and the company has so far spent over $1.6 billion on equipment, materials and workforce. The $3.8 billion pipeline was scheduled to be in service by the end of the year.

The company plans to work closely with local, state and federal officials to ensure the safety and protection of workers, equipment, private land and peaceful protests.

"Together we must promote a peaceful discourse and path forward," Warren wrote. "We are committed to protecting and respecting the welfare of all workers, the Native American community, local communities where we operate, and the long-term integrity of the land and waters in the region."