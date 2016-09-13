One of the three prototypes of Cirrus' Vision SF-50 is shown in March 2014. Photo courtesy of Cirrus Aircraft.

ST. PAUL -- A feud between an airplane manufacturing company and its founder continued Tuesday as lawyers for both sides argued over lawsuit expenses in front of Minnesota’s highest court.

Alan Klapmeier, co-founder and former CEO of Cirrus Aircraft Corp., petitioned the state Supreme Court to review an appellate court decision to have Klapmeier pay for more than $670,000 in expenses incurred by the company during a lawsuit filed by Klapmeier.

Cirrus claims the figure to be the borrowing costs associated with a bond the company secured after a jury ruled in favor of Klapmeier in a $10 million lawsuit in 2014.

But when the Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed the decision, it also ordered Klapmeier to pay for the costs of the bond.

Edward Sheu, Klapmeier’s attorney, argued the bond’s legitimacy was suspect. Cirrus, based in Duluth with locations in Grand Forks, N.D., and Knoxville, Tenn., had acquired the bond from Superior Aerospace Insurance Co., both of which are owned by China Aviation Industry General Aircraft.

“(Cirrus), or rather its parent, China Aviation Industry, essentially borrowed money from itself, on terms that were devoid of actual bargaining and that do not require repayment,” Sheu said in a brief submitted to the court.

Bruce Jones, appearing on behalf of Cirrus, said the time to investigate any concerns about the bond belonged with the appellate court decision.

“I certainly think that if the Court of Appeals had thought there were any suggestion in anything submitted about the allegations Mr. Klapmeier has made about phantom profits or collusion or self-dealing or any of that … they had the discretion to hold an evidentiary hearing. It did not do that,” Jones said.

After hearing oral arguments, justices of the Minnesota Supreme Court typically spend three to five months deliberating and drafting their decision, meaning the matter may not be resolved until early 2017.

Klapmeier had initially been awarded the $10 million in damages after a jury ruled Cirrus had violated a “nondisparagement” clause in a settlement.

He claimed his efforts to recruit private financing in 2011 for a new venture, Kestrel Aircraft Co., were impeded by comments made by then-Cirrus CEO Brent Wouters during an interview with an aviation industry group about Klapmeier’s departure from the company he had founded.

That award was rescinded by the Court of Appeals because Klapmeier’s “calculation of damages is too speculative to permit recovery because it failed to demonstrate the amount of damages to a reasonable degree of certainty."

The Supreme Court denied to hear Klapmeier’s appeal of the reversal in November 2015.