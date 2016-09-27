BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Health is reviewing posts to its official Twitter account in which its public information director wrote opinionated comments about the U.S. presidential debate, a spokeswoman said Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The tweets during the Monday night debate included "Grow a pair Lester," an apparent reference to debate moderator Lester Holt of NBC Nightly News, and a comment that Republican candidate Donald Trump's hair "is weirder than usual."

The debate was referenced heavily on Twitter, with the social networking platform announcing a record number of tweets during the 90-minute debate.

Public Information Director Colleen Reinke told political blogger Rob Port of Say Anything Blog via email Monday night that she grabbed the wrong phone, Port reported.

"This obviously is not the position of the department and I'm mortified," Reinke wrote. "Reporting to my boss now. My sincere apologies. The tweets have been deleted ... Not soon enough, obviously."

Reinke was not at work Tuesday and did not answer calls to her work cell phone.

The department's public information coordinator, Jennifer Skjod, said late Tuesday afternoon that she could not disclose whether disciplinary action had been taken against Reinke.

"We're aware of the situation and there is ongoing discussion," she said.