What he discovered was an early sign of what was to come a few months later: record River River flooding that devastated Grand Forks and East Grand Forks.

"When I measured 36 inches thereabouts on the level in an open field, that was one of my first inklings," Ewens, a retired National Weather Service meteorologist technician, said from his kitchen table in Grand Forks.

National Weather Service officials described a monthslong process of gathering and analyzing massive amounts of data to calculate flood predictions along the Red River. Those outlooks help local officials plan their flood responses and are an important resource during a period of historically high crests in the Red River.

But experts stressed the uncertain nature of predicting floods, which was highlighted after blame was tossed around soon after the 1997 flood in Grand Forks. The mayor of East Grand Forks at the time said the National Weather Service "blew it" by giving what he said was "the wrong forecast," Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

"We took it personally that we were blamed ... for a flood that Mother Nature or God, if you will, caused," Ewens said. "It's human nature to want to blame somebody."

The job of forecasting floods is tougher in the Red River Valley because of its flat landscape and overland flooding, said Daryl Ritchison, interim director of the North Dakota Agricultural Weather Network, or NDAWN, at North Dakota State University.

"In the Red River Valley, if you're off six inches, it makes a difference because of how flat we are," he said. "Six inches is huge."

But weather officials agreed the science of predicting floods has improved over the years, given advances in computer speeds and understanding hydrology, Ritchison said. But, he cautioned, no one knows what the future will hold.

"They're never going to be perfect," Ritchison said. "I think their forecasts are phenomenally useful for the river."

In 2009, when the Fargo-Moorhead area faced its historic crest of 40.84 feet, the forecasts played a crucial role for local flood fighters preparations. During the days leading up to the crest, daily forecasts jumped significantly, prompting a massive effort to save the cities and nearby properties from a catastrophic flood.

"As the prediction got firmed up, we developed a plan for defending the city," said Mark Bittner, Fargo's director of engineering. "So we knew where we had to be."

'More data'

Surrounded by computer monitors, Greg Gust explained that weather data collected then, in mid-August, would have implications months later.

"The more data that you pull into the system that is quality-controlled ... generally the better," said Gust, the weather service's warning coordination meteorologist in Grand Forks. "The analysis of what's going on in the atmosphere today is still something that feeds into a flood forecast next spring."

That's in part because, Gust said, clay-based soils like those found in the Red River Valley retain moisture from the late summer and fall before being released in the spring thaw.

Soil moisture is just one of the numerous data points used by the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minn., to calculate spring flood outlooks. That process starts in the fall, said Steve Buan, hydrologist in charge at that office, when they're focused on "getting our model as tuned to the exact levels of soil moisture ... as accurate as we can get."

"And then at that point, we just kind of let the precipitation go into the model over the whole course of the winter," he said. "We get it dialed in right at our freeze-up, sometime in November or early December, then we let the model go."

The office uses precipitation data from NWS radars, as well as a "whole cadre of different networks of people who run rain gauges," including NDAWN and "citizen scientists" who measure precipitation in their backyard, Buan said. Snow accumulation is tracked throughout the winter, he said.

To consider possible scenarios for the spring melt and the risk of precipitation, Buan said the River Forecast Center uses more than 60 "actual occurrences of weather" over the past six decades to help determine what might happen in the river.

"There's really never an exact replica of what's happened in the past, but it can give you a range of severity," he said. "You get a lot of differences. Then we can see what the impact of all those different types of weather scenarios and what type of river rises we'd get from that."

The River Forecast Center also relies on river data from the U.S. Geological Survey, which has 77 streamgages in the Red River and Devils Lake basins that are continuously transmitting information, said Chris Laveau, supervisory hydrologist for the USGS. Buan said they use information from the Army Corps of Engineers on how they're going to operate reservoirs, which will have impacts downstream.

"It's not just, 'OK, what is Mother Nature going to do,'" he said. "You have to know all the pieces of information on the table."

Ultimately, outlooks are issued early in the year that highlight the risk of minor, moderate and major flooding at various points along the river. Earlier this year, in late January, the outlook showed a 95 percent chance of reaching 21 feet at Fargo, which is minor flood stage. Two months later, it was just a 50 percent chance it would reach 20.6 feet, with the NWS pointing to "early and gentle thaw conditions" that eased overall flood threats.

Gust recognizes the stakes are high in forecasting floods, comparing it to issuing a blizzard warning that could shut down a highway. Their forecasts, however, are based on science rather than some "crystal ball."

"We're affecting thousands of people, tons of dollars, all kinds of infrastructure," Gust said. "We live in that environment regularly with what we do."

'Absolutely critical'

Grand Forks City Council member Ken Vein, who was formerly the city's engineer and public works director, said the NWS flood outlooks are "absolutely critical to how you respond to a flood." He said the information helps determine whether roads need to be closed and if pump stations need to be activated.

"That really becomes the data that you use in almost every phase of preparation," Vein said.

While Vein said local officials take into account some uncertainty into the forecasts, given the number of variables involved in predicting floods, he said it seems that the outlooks have become more accurate over the years. He said 1997 flood projections in Grand Forks "were significantly different, I think, than what actually occurred," which shows the "complications in trying to have accurate predictions."

For that 1997 flood, the River Forecast Center issued two numbers for the expected river stage, one that was based on average temperatures and no subsequent precipitation, while the other used average temperature and precipitation. In February 1997, the outlook landed on two scenarios: 47.5 feet and 49 feet, according to a 1999 article written by Roger Pielke Jr., then of the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Ultimately, the Red River crested at almost 54.4 feet in April, a record that stands today.

The figures issued in the outlooks were interpreted in different ways, "some of which are demonstrably incorrect," Pielke said. He said blame for the "apparent misuse of the outlooks" was shared between the weather service for failing to effectively communicate the predictions' uncertainty and some local decision makers who "failed to appreciate the uncertain nature of flood forecasting."

"The result was that actions were taken based on a misinterpretation of what could have been useful information," Pielke said, adding that the forecast was arguably better than those issued in typical years because it was during a record event.

Gust said the weather service has been focused on improving communications among the various agencies involved in flood response. He remembered being on scene during Fargo's 2009 flood fight and participating in numerous meetings and media interviews.

"You have to have everybody aware of what's going on," Gust said.

Gust described the ongoing process to improve the weather service's ability to forecast floods, including system upgrades to allow for quicker data and more resilient infrastructure. But Buan said forecasting floods isn't just an "explicit numbers game" and instead requires some experience to assess how the different weather conditions may add up in the spring. He likened it to being a doctor.

"You might have 10 patients over 20 years who all have the same disease or ailment but they all come out with a different outcome, and they just kind of learn from that each time," he said. "You just build this experience."