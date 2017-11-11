In this special section, one of several installments intending to document the area's history of flooding and efforts to build the FM Area Diversion Project, The Forum set out to explain some of the tools used to fight floods.

Future installments will dig deeper into various technical aspects of the diversion and how the project aims to shape future battles with the Red.

Beyond the heavy equipment, science and politics, though, no flood fight is won without a community with a single-minded focus: holding back the floodwaters.

That's why we need you — the readers and residents of our communities — to share your personal stories.

What stands out in your personal flood battles?

It could be a memory from 1997 or 2009, collectively known as the big floods. Or maybe it's recollections of other flood fights in 1969, 1979, 1989, 2001, 2006, 2010 or 2011, all years when the river swelled overland to swallow up the places you call home.

The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead wants to document the personal stories of the area's flood fighters holding back the rising Red River and its tributaries. Tell us your story. Or share a story about your neighbors, community or the spirit of collective fight to hold back flood waters.

Share your memories by writing a few hundred words and sending them to The Forum for inclusion in an upcoming installment of this "History in the Making" project. We've received some stories but want more to share the personal side of our history with the Red.

Contributions, along with your name and contact information, can be sent via email to swagner@forumcomm.com with "Flood Story" in the subject line. Or, mail to Steve Wagner, ℅ The Forum, 101 Fifth St. N., Fargo, N.D., 58102.