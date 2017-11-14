Slow down out there: Dense fog and frosty roadways could make travel difficult
The National Weather Service is urging caution while driving due to dense fog, and slippery road conditions could make conditions even worse.
A dense fog advisory is currently in effect for much of the Red River Valley and west central Minnesota and will remain in place until 10 a.m. The weather service says visibility may be less than a quarter mile in some places.
Meanwhile, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is reporting frost and scattered frost on highways in the Valley, including Interstate 29 north to the Canadian border.
Slow down and be safe.
- Do you have your winter survival kit? Here's our guide to being prepared for winter travel.