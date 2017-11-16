Skiers like snow. Specifically, skiers like enough snow to thoroughly cover up all the roots and rocks that can scratch ski bottoms. A steady base of around a foot with occasional refreshing little snows makes for a great ski season.

Last year, the Fargo-Moorhead area only got in about two weeks of good skiing conditions and the previous two winters were not much better. Future ski conditions depend upon future weather, of course, and no one can predict where the snowstorms will track the rest of the winter.

However, to those concerned that the snow systems seem to be missing us so far, I must remind everyone that it is only the middle of November. The fact that early November snowfall has been scant should not be taken as a sign that it will remain that way through April.

In other words, rumors of this winter's demise may be greatly exaggerated.