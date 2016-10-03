Thousands of Poles protest against planned abortion ban

Thousands gather during an abortion rights campaigners' demonstration to protest against plans for a total ban on abortion in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. Reuters photo provided via Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski.

WARSAW, Poland — Thousands of Poles dressed in black marched through city streets in Poland on Monday, Oct. 4, closing down government offices, restaurants and other businesses in protest against a petition for a total ban on abortion.

The ruling Law and Justice party has put forward the proposal — from a group called Ordo Iuris — for debate in parliament. Critics of the new rules say the party may back them for fear of angering the church in staunchly Roman Catholic Poland.

Poland's already restrictive laws only allow abortion in the case of rape, incest, a threat to a pregnant woman's health, or when the baby is likely to be permanently handicapped.

Women and doctors could face prison if convicted of causing what the proposed rules call "death of a conceived child", and critics say doctors would be discouraged from doing prenatal testing, particularly if that carried the risk of miscarriage.

Protesters chanted: "We want doctors, not missionaries!" and "Jaroslaw, get out!" in front of the central Warsaw offices of party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

In Warsaw, demonstrators blocked access to party headquarters, which swept to power a year ago promising to narrow the wealth gap and instill conservative values in public life.

Authorities in the capital said some 25,000 people marched through Castle Square in the city centre, and others held book readings or blood donation drives. Some teachers taught classes wearing black.

Official statistics show several hundred legal abortions are conducted in Poland each year. But activists say many women are denied access to the procedure when doctors invoke a legal right to decline to perform it on moral or religious grounds.

Tens of thousands are done illegally, activists say, and many women get abortions over the border in Germany or Slovakia.