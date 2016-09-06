After 27 years, the remains of Jacob Wetterling -- the child who was kidnapped in St. Joseph in 1989 -- were found. Even though I had assumed that Jacob was probably no longer with us over the years since, hearing the news on Saturday still sent a sad chill down my spine. Because a little part of me believed there was a chance he would come home safely.

I think just about everybody had held onto that little bit of hope.

I was three years younger than Jacob when he was abducted. I grew up in St. Cloud, which is not far from St. Joseph. I never knew Jacob personally, but his abduction had a huge impact on my friends and I. It was probably the moment I learned that the world is not always safe — that there are dangerous people out there.

It was a very scary time. Because his abduction didn’t happen “somewhere else.” It was right next door. It hit home. It frightened us kids. Sure, we would talk brave and cocky to each other (as kids tend to do), but we were always a little more cautious walking home or talking to strangers after that.

Everything started to change.

Click here to read more...