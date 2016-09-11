Plagued by waves of anger

I'm angry. First and foremost, I'm angry at Danny Heinrich. I can't fathom how a person could be such a cold hearted murdering predator. I'm angry that people like the scumbag Heinrich exist. I'm angry that we have to put fear into our children and grandchildren by warning them about people like Heinrich. I'm angry that we can't allow our children to play alone away from our homes because we worry there's another Danny Heinrich out there.

I'm angry that law enforcement didn't do enough when there were several reports of sexual assaults against young boys in the Paynesville, Minn., area in the 1980s. Heinrich lived within a mile of those assaults, and he presumably committed them. If investigating those incidents became a top priority then, perhaps Jacob Wetterling would be alive today.

I'm angry that the Wetterling family had to go through 27 years of pain and anguish wondering what happened to Jacob, while Danny Heinrich was a free man for virtually all of that time. I'm angry that the Wetterlings have to suffer now without their son and brother for no good reason. I'm angry that Heinrich never officially pled guilty to murder, but to possessing child pornography, and could be out of prison in 20 years. I realize that was the only way Heinrich would admit to the horrific crime and lead to the finding of Jacob's body. And I'm angry that our hope in finding Jacob alive is gone.

Sorry to hear of the passing of Paul Gravel. He was a longtime referee along with being the assistant principal or co-principal at Agassiz Junior High in Fargo. My favorite memory of Paul came when I was a reporter at WDAY-TV, and we were shooting a news story at Agassiz. While we were shooting, a student walked by our camera and gave us the finger. After I looked at the video, I called Paul and told him about the situation. He immediately left Agassiz, and came over to the station in five minutes.

Paul looked at the video, and identified the student. He returned to Agassiz, and promptly called the student into his office. That student's parents were called, while the student was given detention and forced to write a thank you note to me and the staff at WDAY. The student wrote that he was very sorry and that he was, "having a bad day." I will always remember how impressed I was with Paul's quick and decisive action over the student's obscene gesture.