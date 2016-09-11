The ultimate oxymoron: ethical Trump

A couple years ago, I joined several business leaders who were charged by Concordia College with suggesting guidelines and protocols that would be used to develop a 21st century ethics curriculum at the new Offutt School of Business. Former Concordia President Paul Dovre presided at several focused and candid meetings of the group's members, who hailed from agribusiness, farming, banking, manufacturing, high-tech ventures, law, retailing, health care, academia and media. All of them brought to the table experiences in a competitive and often ethically challenged business environment.

Some of our work helped shape new ethics courses, which now are required for business majors and other students at Concordia. Perusal of curricula in the business schools at North Dakota State University and Minnesota State University Moorhead finds required ethics studies. A good thing, right?

Which brings me to Donald Trump, businessman.

Trump's on-the-record business practices are anything but ethical. He's used bankruptcy, legally but unethically, to stiff creditors. He's cheated students in his phony Trump University out of tens of thousands of dollars. He's gotten into tiffs with contractors and then refused to pay workers on his projects that went sour. When challenged, he wears down his antagonists with lawsuits that drag on for years. He pledges to "Make America Great Again" by rebuilding the manufacturing base and creating "millions" of jobs, but he outsources his signature products (including the silly red hat) to foreign countries, including China, his favorite whipping-boy nation.

No less than Forbes, one of the nation's premier business magazines, said Trump is not only unfit to be president but is among the most unethical businessmen in the pantheon. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, as Republican-oriented an organization as exists anywhere in the country, declared Trump's trade proposals would be a disaster for the economy, and that his trade analyses are either ignorant or purposefully dishonest. He's not ignorant. He's dishonest, and that's unethical.

And the gullible stand there, glassy-eyed, and buy into his modus operandi: Listen to what I say. Don't watch what I do. It's the Trumpian version of Oz's, "Don't pay any attention to the man behind the curtain." It's a real-life example of P.T. Barnum's wisdom: "There's a sucker born every minute."

What, then, of Republican business people, who are serious about ethical conduct—who do, indeed, strive to be honest and forthright? And what of successful Republican business owners and philanthropists who give big money and affix their names to business schools where ethics is taught? Is The Donald their guy?

So much for personal ethics if he is.