This northern boy already misses summer

I'm not sure how I feel about transition from summer to fall. The past four weeks have been a series of dry, windless, cloudless, blue sky wonderfulness. We're not talking about those brutally long, hot and humid "dog days" of August.

You know, the kind of days that make you want you to plead and beg for the cool reprieve of September.

This year Mother Nature pulled a masterful slight-­of-­hand. I've been so enamored with the perfection of the past four weeks that I didn't sense that autumn was on its annual mission to blow summer off its marquee billing.

I was paying attention to fall's discreet advance. It wasn't about the daily temperatures, the cloudless skies or the "ignorance is bliss" mentality that this year could be as close to what we northerners will experience as an "endless summer."

Autumn's stealth advance was revealed by the shifting balance between sunlight and darkness.

The third week in August I realized that dusk arrived by 8:30, and days grew shorter each day, earlier by the day. I noticed changes in the trees. The colors weren't of autumn yet but the leaves started to look old.

Trips to the lake revealed flowers and gardens that hadn't been watered and weeded—that began to look sloppy, dull and tired.

Suddenly maple leaf "helicopter" seeds were to be swept off decks, raked and bagged, by the bushel. The inevitable was obvious. Summer was over.

Whether the calendar agreed with me or not, it was fall.

Until this year, fall was always my "go to" season. I loved everything about it: hunkering down for winter, a new class, a new school, perhaps a new job, maybe new relationships, winter camping or skiing, and a new wardrobe.

Life was serious again. For the next six months, life would be lived in darkness and at movies and with books and music and eventually, longing for summer.

But this year it feels like autumn is a reminder that it's only a stepping stone for an six months of isolating cold, dark days and sometimes, loneliness.

The exhilaration for the hope of a three-day blizzard has run its course. By March, I long for warm wind and rain to wash winter's sadness away, banished by a season of light and hope.

Maybe this is the result of six decades living as a northern boy. Maybe it's my mood or maybe it's a cosmic life change.

But I do know this: I wish the weekend were the start of the three-day Memorial Day holiday.

Why? Hell if I know.