Documentary invites us to relive dream

They met as teenagers. One was a rock 'n roller, an art student and well known as a trouble maker.

The other was the talented good son from a good family who wanted to be a rock 'n roller. A friend introduced them after a church fete' where the iconoclast and his band had just played.

They became inseparable and started writing songs. Eventually another student, 14 years old, followed the emerging rockers.

He wanted only to rock 'n roll and earned his way into the band because of his earnest desire, as a better lead guitar player than the other two, and for his wicked sense of humor.

The Beatles were influenced by American rock 'n roll, which was unusual in Great Britain in the late 1950s. The lads lived in Liverpool, an international port city where American sailors would sell American records to local stores. John, Paul and George were weaned on Detroit's Motown, Nashville's rock­a­billy, Southern blues, white rockers, pop songs and showtunes.

The diversity of styles were infused into John and Paul's DNA, who mixed each influence into a stew of their own and created a new form of rock.

From 1958 until 1962 they played hundreds of gigs throughout Britain. But it was in Hamburg where the band learned their craft as they worked in the worst clubs and bars, played 8 to 10 hours a night.

It was Hamburg where they learned to extend sets from 20 to 200 songs.

When they returned to Liverpool, The Beatles took their first step in conquering the world. They changed the direction of popular music by writing their own songs, playing the largest venue ever, selling more singles and albums than any artist in history.

The broke every rule in rock 'n' roll, they became the icons of change in popular culture and left their mark in every country.

"Eight Days A Week ­The Tour Years" is a documentary produced by one of Hollywood's respected directors, Ron Howard. The film shows the rise of the Fab Four by focusing on tours from 1963 through 1966.

But the film gives little attention to the years they spent earning their chop and perfecting their craft.

In the film, significant players in the rise of Beatlemania, most importantly Manager Brian Epstein and producer George Martin are given little credit.

Howard didn't intend the film to be a "completists documentary," only a chance for baby ­boomers to relive the dream. A film to introduce to a new audience to the hard knocks, the long and winding road and the hard day's nights it took to become the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.

You want fun and a quick escape? See "Eight Days A Week" at the Marcus Theatres now, or on HULU starting Sunday.