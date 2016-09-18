Political vandalism tramples the judge's pipeline decision

The often unlawful and sometimes violent protesters fighting to block the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota have committed real acts of physical vandalism.

The MAIN Coalition, an organization of groups and interests supporting the pipeline, has alleged that vandalism has cost some $10 million so far.

I'll leave it to you readers to decide if that dollar figure is an exaggeration or not. What's not an exaggeration is that law enforcement has already arrested dozens for acts of trespass and vandalism, and is working on charges against more.

But there is another sort of vandalism going on which has much higher costs, both in terms of dollars lost and undermined confidence in the rule of law in our country.

When the Obama administration big footed a federal judge last week (an Obama appointee, no less) they committed an act of political vandalism.

Just minutes after Judge James Boasberg rejected arguments in favor of enjoining pipeline construction from far-left environmental group Earthjustice, which is representing the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in court, the Obama administration announced a halt to construction on the thousand feet or so of pipeline crossing the Lake Oahe reservoir which is under federal jurisdiction.

They also asked the pipeline company to voluntarily halt construction for 20 miles of pipeline — on private land, under state jurisdiction—on either side of the crossing.

The timing of this announcement—an unprecedented sort of political intrusion into what is typically an a-political permitting process—shouldn't be lost on us.

Judge Boasberg's opinion was devastating to the case the tribe and its allies have been making against the pipeline. No doubt the Obama administration wanted to overshadow it.

Boasberg found that the tribe was something less than cooperative with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers when it came to setting up meetings about the pipeline. "When the Corps timely arrived for the meeting," the judge wrote, citing one example, "Tribal Chairman David Archambault told them that the conclave had started earlier than planned and had already ended."

"The Corps has documented dozens of attempts to engage Standing Rock in consultations to identify historical resources at Lake Oahe and other PCN crossings," the judge continued. "To

the reader's relief, the Court need not repeat them here. Suffice it to say that the Tribe largely refused to engage in consultations."

Boasberg also noted that the Dakota Access folks changed the route of their pipeline 140 times in North Dakota alone in order to be respectful of culturally significant and environmentally sensitive areas along its route.

All of this stands in stark contrast to the arguments from the tribe, which hold that they weren't sufficiently consulted about the pipeline and that the pipeliners have had a reckless sort of disregard for preserving graves and historic artifacts.

One begins to get the idea that the protests against Dakota Access aren't really about a safe pipeline but rather inhibiting the construction of any pipelines at all.

But don't take my word for it. This last week a group of them blocked construction of the pipeline near Glen Ullin, N.D., about 70 miles from the disputed area near the Standing Rock reservation.

If the goal of the protesters is protecting sacred areas, what were they doing dozens of miles from the sacred areas?

The answer? Committing political vandalism. "Our opposition is not just to the river crossing, but to the very premise of this pipeline," Dallas Goldtooth, spokesman for the Indigenous Environmental Network, told the Bismarck Tribune of the Glen Ullin demonstration.

That rare bit of candor from the protesters speaks volumes.

Their chants about protecting water, and respecting sacred areas, are just window dressing for environmental extremism.