I was the 9 p.m. pioneer

--I remember what it was like to start the first one in 2000. I had left WDAY-TV after reporting there for 21 years to found the 9 p.m. news at KVRR. I was looking for a new challenge, and I got it. When I arrived at KVRR, there was no newsroom, no computer system, no graphics, no set, no editing rooms, no news cameras, no microphones, no news cars, no file video of any news stories, and no news staff. In short, there was nothing. I quietly wondered what I got myself into. By comparison, WDAY-TV and Valley News Live already had the necessary personnel and equipment before launching their 9 p.m.newscasts. I am envious.

It took six months to get all the equipment, as I wondered if anybody good would want to work with me. After all, this was an unknown situation that could have flopped. To my pleasant surprise, I had more outstanding applicants than we had spots for. Many of them I knew from working at WDAY, or competing against at KVLY-TV and KXJB-TV. We secretly started lining up people a few months before we went on the air. I couldn't tell them who else I had hired, because I didn't want to risk having any of those people fired from their current jobs.

About six weeks before the first planned newscast, we announced our news staff. We had a dynamic anchor team of Austen Schauer, Amy Hockert, Kip Hines, and Jeremy Jorgenson. The rest of the terrific staff included Jennifer Hines, Sarah Stokes, Sarah Speer, Ryan Gellner, Jenny Wilde L'Heureux, and Lisa Budeau. It was a force to be reckoned with.

We started rehearsing two weeks before the first show. I wanted to create unique newscasts covering different kinds of stories with a different look. News stories needed depth, insight, visuals, and a personal touch. The rehearsal two days before the start day was a disaster. We had the wrong camera shots, played the wrong tapes, and turned up the wrong microphones. All I could think of was Keith Olbermann's line when ESPN2 started, "Good evening, and welcome to the end of our careers." Fortunately, we worked long hours, got the bugs out, and had a strong debut. We put together excellent newscasts, and were rewarded with ratings that far exceeded expectations.

We proved there is a sizeable audience here that will watch the news at 9. So, I'm not surprised that WDAY and Valley News Live have started 9 p.m. newscasts. I'm surprised it took this long.