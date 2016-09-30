Port: Are we sure we aren’t overreacting to these racist Snapchat photos at UND?
People at the University of North Dakota, from the administration to students to members of the faculty – are overreacting to a couple of racist Snapchat photos.
An anti-racism rally prompted by the photos is scheduled for Friday, and according to the Grand Forks Herald, “the school will form a diversity advisory council to provide recommendations for improving the campus climate on issues of diversity and inclusion.”
The problems I’m having with this are:
- We don’t know origins of these photos. Were they really taken by UND students? Probably, but shouldn’t we know before we conclude?
- We don’t know the context of the photos. Is there an explanation that would make them, while still stupid, at least less sinister?
- A rally and a new advisory council in response to a couple of photos seems like overkill.