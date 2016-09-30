On my radio show yesterday I hosted a debate over Measure 2 on North Dakota’s November ballot between state Senator Tim Flakoll (R-Fargo) and Jon Martinson of the North Dakota School Boards Association.

This issue is a little bit complicated – a little bit down in the weeds – but this is an important debate worth paying attention to.

The measure – original text here, ballot language here – would give state lawmakers easier access to funds in the Foundation Aid Stabilization Fund which was created as a fiscal safety net for K-12 education. But Martinson and his organization say the Legislature is just trying to raid the K-12 education piggy bank now that revenues are tight.

Who is right? Well, it’s complicated.

