Before visiting Northern Ireland, I naively thought the 1998 brokered peace agreement between Catholics and Protestants had ended more than bombings and deaths. In my Pollyanna-like thinking, I assumed wounds had healed and ill will given way to civility and collaboration.

Well, not exactly. On a "Black Cab" tour with a guide who had joined the IRA (Irish Republican Army) at the tender age of 13, our travel partners and my husband and I found the actual situation sobering. (If Northern Ireland were a boxing ring, peace prevails only because both sides are willing to stay in their corners.) In fact, the plight of Northern Ireland struck me as a cautionary tale: When discrimination and unfairness devolve into violence, the damage done takes generations to put right.

For the Irish of Northern Ireland, "the troubles," as they call the era of time from the late 1960s to the peace accord of 1998, have deep historical roots, beginning with Henry VIII's split with the Catholic Church in the 1500s. More important was the 1690 victory of Protestant King William III over Catholic King James II in the Battle of the Boyne. With that victory, the English ruled all of Ireland and Catholics were treated badly for the next two centuries.

In 1916, there was an Irish uprising, and in 1920, the Anglo-Irish Treaty established the Irish Free State out of 26 counties where Catholics were predominant, while the northern tier of six counties where Protestants were in the majority stayed with the English Crown as Northern Ireland. Subsequently, a "Special Powers Act" passed by the Protestant majority in 1922 limited the rights of the Catholic minority in Northern Ireland. The result was discrimination in housing and jobs, gerrymandering of electoral districts, and abuses of civil power, including citizens being detained without charge.

Interestingly, in the 1960s part of the impetus for growing Catholic protests against the blatant discrimination of the loyalist government was the Civil Rights Movement in America with Martin Luther King, Jr., and his emphasis on nonviolence. Sadly, nonviolence lost out. Terrible riots broke out across Northern Ireland in August of 1969. People were killed, homes destroyed, and whole neighborhoods displaced. For Northern Ireland there would be no peace for 30 years. More than 3500 people would die. Indeed, when peace came in 1998, it came with strong suspicion and without illusions of good will.

Now, almost 50 years after 1969, the peace remains uneasy. Were both sides not dependent on the economic boost provided by tourism and the trade advantages of open European Union borders, peace might not prevail. (Brexit threatens the open borders, but that's another subject.) You see, Northern Ireland's schools remain self-segregated with over 90 per cent of children attending schools according to their religion. Catholic children attend Catholic schools and Protestant children attend government or private schools predominantly Protestant. Then, too, there are the "Peace Walls." Perhaps it should not have shocked us that Catholic neighborhoods are walled in for the safety of the people who live there, but it did. Gates for the walled-in neighborhoods are locked each evening at 5 and not opened until morning at 8.

That doesn't sound like a society where peace is triumphant.

Our Black Cab guide took us to the murals in Belfast and told stories of Bobby Sands and the other hunger strikers who died in prison. Even as he insisted he liked the peace, his bitterness and anger were obvious in every word he spoke. His life always would be about "the troubles."

Back home, I find myself thinking that when we look at the "black lives matter" protests and the Dakota pipeline protest, best we don't slip into Pollyanna-mode. Best we confront racism and discrimination and make changes. We can't afford generations of letting unfairness fester.