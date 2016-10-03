Column: Ag expert conquers fear with real science

While the public has embraced the latest technological advances that put ever more sophisticated smartphones into your hands, agricultural scientists feel there hasn't been the same openness to technology that can improve what's on your plate.

That's why a University of Florida professor visited Fargo. It's part of his mission to crisscross the country to explain the evidence-based risks and benefits of agricultural biotechnology. Greater acceptance of innovation could lead to cheaper, more nutritious, more plentiful food that's produced in a more environmentally sustainable way.

Kevin Folta, according to one of his colleagues, has done as much as anyone in the past decade to help the public understand the biotechnology behind its food.

Folta in Fargo

He continued his teaching as a keynote speaker at the Agricultural Bioscience International Conference in Fargo, which was held for the first time in the United States.

Folta's work in getting the public excited about science has been compared to that of Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye, and Carl Sagan.

Folta wants to help people conquer their fears. Because we live in an age of so much information, we also live in an age of misinformation. Oftentimes, I find, the very point of misinformation is to induce fear.

It makes people nervous about genetically modified food.

Activists and celebrities have wide audiences for their messages that biotechnology is a threat to healthy food — messages that are not backed by evidence.

Folta is being honored for countering this by communicating about science. He wants to replace fear with fact.

For that, he's been attacked relentlessly, from obscenity-laced social media messages to death threats.

The Borlaug award

Folta's message isn't, "Listen to me." It's a heads-up to identify who to trust for information and to evaluate whether they back it with science. He encourages people to challenge their own beliefs and not to retreat behind them when they appear to be at odds with new facts.

Few scientists do this as effectively as Folta. That's why his work is important. It's why the Iowa-based Council of Agricultural Science and Technology is recognizing him with its Borlaug CAST Communication Award this month. The nominations from across the nation put his name among those of deGrasse Tyson, Nye, and Sagan.

Relying on misinformation can lead to unhealthy choices, food shortages, and a drag on efforts to put a stop to 3.1 million children a year worldwide dying of malnutrition.

In the schools

Folta speaks around the nation about the benefits of agricultural biotechnology at professional conferences, university lectures, and training sessions. He does this on his own time, and often at

his own expense, because I still expect him to oversee more than 50 faculty members at UF/IFAS as chairman of the horticultural sciences department.

Nor does he communicate solely with the elite of academia. He speaks at elementary schools and retirement homes. He has a highly rated science podcast on iTunes. He Tweets out science.

He blogs it. He meets you where you are.

Out of the lab

He does this because getting science out of the lab and to the people who can benefit from it is as important to him as discovery itself.

Fear is among the most powerful things of emotions. It's up to scientists to help remove one of its leading causes — the unknown.

We don't have enough scientists yet who have conquered their own fears of being targeted because they bring people the science to help conquer theirs.

It's the hope of CAST, of Folta, and of me that the award will inspire more scientists to talk more to the public and not just to their peers.