Former Cramer aide: North Dakota GOP must reject Trump

LOS ANGELES—I know the North Dakota Republican Party well. I was still in college when I was ushered in as the interim executive director of the NDGOP. After graduating, I served as campaign manager for then-candidate Kevin Cramer's 2012 run for Congress, then worked as U.S. Rep. Cramer's communications director on Capitol Hill for two years.

When I left my desk in Congress for business school at the University of California-Los Angeles last year, I took a political sabbatical. But as I watch my friends and former colleagues in the state GOP continue to stand by Donald Trump, I can no longer stay on the sidelines.

Even putting aside Trump's misogyny, xenophobia, racism, birther-ism and lack of a single policy position he hasn't reversed or lied about, his dangerous comments about nuclear weapons should be enough for anyone—including any Republican—to conclude he is entirely unfit for the presidency.

I call on North Dakota Republicans — especially my former bosses, Rep. Kevin Cramer and Sen. John Hoeven, both R-N.D.—to put national security over political party by rejecting Trump.

With each passing week, Trump has provided mountain upon mountain of stunning evidence that he would pose a grave danger to the United States as president. In August, more than 50 of the country's top Republican national security experts became so terrified of Trump that they took the unprecedented step of proclaiming "he would be a dangerous president and would put at risk our country's national security and well-being."

They had good reason for doing this. First, in the primary debates, Trump couldn't answer a basic question about our nuclear triad. This should be alarming to Cramer and Hoeven, considering they built part of their political careers on defending North Dakota's nuclear bases. In Cramer's office, we constantly issued press releases to uphold the triad's importance.

Second, Trump single-handedly unravels half a century of efforts by U.S. presidents and diplomats to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons around the globe. He says Japan and South Korea should have nuclear weapons; Saudi Arabia, too. "You want to be unpredictable" with nuclear weapons, he says.

Ever since we detonated the first nuclear bombs in the 1940s, the paramount of U.S. foreign policy has been to prevent nuclear proliferation. Either Trump is unaware of this, or he doesn't care.

For more than 25 years since 1988, Republicans in North Dakota have placed their trust in the character and judgment of individuals such as George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Colin Powell, and Mitt Romney. Why should these leaders suddenly not be trusted today, when they are all sounding the alarms against Donald Trump?

This is not an ordinary election. This is not even a matter of choosing the lesser of two evils, as many suggest. The most trusted voices in both parties have made it clear that any grievance against Hillary Clinton shrinks to insignificance when contrasted with the dangers of a Trump presidency.

In Cramer's office and at the NDGOP, one of our biggest talking points was that we would provide "regulatory certainty." We preached that economies suffer and markets fall when government is unpredictable.

Trump is the most erratic and unpredictable major party nominee in our country's 240-year history. On a global stage, his instability terrifies our allies. Here at home, not a single CEO in the Fortune 100 will back him—even though he wants to give each of them a big tax cut.

Regardless of one's opinions of Hillary Clinton, she is the only candidate who will provide certainty of any kind, and the only candidate rational enough to be trusted with the nuclear codes. The choice for North Dakota Republicans should be clear.

Becker is an MBA candidate at UCLA. He served as interim executive director of the North Dakota Republican Party in 2011, as congressional candidate Kevin Cramer's campaign manager in 2012 and as Cramer's communications director from 2013-15.