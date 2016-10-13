St. Peter's story is a good one. He grew up in Bismarck and attended the University of North Dakota, where he began doing grunt work for the athletic department and the Grand Forks Herald. He interned with the Minnesota North Stars for a short time before getting an internship with the Twins. St. Peter worked his way up the ladder and a quarter-century later is one of the franchise's top dogs.

If St. Peter could throw a baseball 92 mph and provide the Twins with six solid innings every five days, it might be more valuable to the team than occupying a front-office desk, but he's still doing OK.

The gist of St. Peter's talk was offering tips and encouragement to the assembled young people, who are just getting their careers started. He told the students to be urgent in meeting their career goals. He said they need to collaborate with co-workers. He advised taking some business classes, just to get a flavor of what that's about. He said nobody owes them a thing, so expect to work hard—but also to find time for family and friends.

It might seem boilerplate to older, successful people who've been around a little bit. But for young people seeking a road map from someone who literally worked their way up from the bottom of an organization to the top, St. Peter's remarks were valuable. They should've carried some weight.

But he left out one thing. Perhaps the most basic thing. Maybe St. Peter figured he didn't need to mention it because it's so obvious, but I'm here to tell you it's not.

So let your weird Uncle Mike offer one piece of advice that will prove invaluable to youngsters seeking to make their way through the job world. I can crystallize it in two words:

Show up.

No, seriously. That's it. When somebody gives you a job, show up for it. When you're told to be at work at 9 a.m., show up at 8:50. When you're scheduled to work Tuesday, show up for work Tuesday.

Show up.

Don't call in sick on Mondays. Don't say your car won't start. Don't decide to stay at the lake for an extra day and blow off your shift. Don't think you're too hungover to work.

Show up.

It might seem like the most obvious piece of advice ever handed down from an old person to a young person, but this old person has seen a few things in 30 years of gainful employment and one of the most obvious is that people who are always finding excuses to not show up for work are the most disliked, disrespected and disdained in any company. They are also the most dismissed, for obvious reasons.

When you don't show up, somebody else has to do your work. Somebody else's life is disrupted. Somebody else's day just got longer. Somebody else has to change their schedule.

Show up.

There is an adage that says "half the battle is just showing up." It's not wrong. I'd say the ratio is more like 75 percent, in fact. It doesn't mean you don't have to work and do a good job, but you're chance at success is 0 percent if you don't show up.

I know some people who own businesses and others who work as managers around town. Among their top frustrations: young people who don't show up for work. A business will hire them, train them, trust them and they'll work for awhile—and then they don't show up. The excuses are many, if they bother to give one, but generally boil down to: "The hours were interfering with my social life."

That's not an excuse. Show up. You'll get ahead in life.

St. Peter shared a story many of us who got started in the sports world could relate to: When he made the decision to start working for UND's athletic department (for no pay, by the way), it meant he'd be at sporting events on Friday and Saturday nights. When his buddies were out goofing around or going to parties, St. Peter was working. It doesn't mean he didn't have his share of fun, but he had the discipline to put aside partying when work took precedence.

He showed up.

That doesn't mean any young person who shows up for a job will be president of a big-league baseball team someday. There's much more to it than that, of course. But the first step, long before talk of collaboration or synergy or urgency or innovation or any other corporate buzzword, is an incredibly simple one that seems to elude a stunning number of wannabe success stories.

Show up.