    Port: Calling yourself a journalist is not license to break the law

    By Rob Port / Forum News Service Today at 10:59 a.m.
    Democracy Now's Amy Goodman Screenshot via Democracy Now video

    Amy Goodman, who creates left-wing propaganda for Democracy Now, is decrying trespassing charges filed against her because she says she was acting as a journalist when she charged onto private property alongside #NoDAPL protesters earlier this year.

    “There’s many justifications and legal justifications for why you’re on somebody’s property,” her attorney, Bismarck-based Tom Dickson, told the Bismarck Tribune. “She wasn’t picnicking or on a summer lark. She was reporting the news to the American people.”

    Goodman is hardly an objective reporter. 

