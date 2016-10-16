Shaw: Trump is unhinged and despicable

Trump's lack of experience is scary. He would be the first president elected who has never been an elected official, served in a presidential cabinet or served in the military. Say what you want about Hillary Clinton, but as a former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state, she has the knowledge and experience we need in a president. Trump doesn't seem to have a grasp as to how our government works. I don't want someone with no experience to teach my children or fix my toilet, and I sure as heck don't want anybody with no political experience to have the most important job in the world.

Many of Trump's positions, when he actually has positions, are either unrealistic, absurd, or alarming. Mexico is not going to pay for a wall along our border. People are not going to be banned from this country because of their religion. Trump says he's concerned about our huge debt, yet he proposes massive tax cuts for the rich and increased spending for the military and other areas. That doesn't add up. It would blow up the deficit.

Having Trump become commander-in-chief would be dangerous. He foolishly wonders why we don't use our nuclear weapons, wants other countries to develop nuclear weapons, suggests we abandon our NATO allies, endorses our enemy Russian President Vladimir Putin, and supports the war crime of torture. In short, Trump is not the person who should be in charge if we ever face something similar to the Cuban missile crisis or the September 11th attacks.

I know what many of you say: You don't trust Hillary Clinton. Indeed, she has given several good reasons to distrust her. Her handling of her emails was careless, she gave special access to people who support the Clinton Foundation, and she wasn't upfront about her pneumonia. However, when it comes to distrust, Trump far exceeds Clinton. He has stiffed his contractors, ripped off students at Trump University, misused funds from the Trump Foundation, and lies so much it's hard to keep up with them all. Moreover, he won't release his tax returns. What is he hiding?

This column has nothing to do with Trump running as a Republican. Recent nominees such as Bob Dole, John McCain, and Mitt Romney had the experience and knowledge to serve as presidents. Trump is despicable.