It isn't that easy, which those who support Measure 4 in North Dakota know. But they have a job to do and a formidable foe to do it against. RJ Reynolds, Altria Group (formerly known as Phillip Morris), the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce and the North Dakota Retailers Association are flooding the state with advertising in opposition to the measure, which would raise the tobacco tax from 44 cents a pack to $2.20 a pack.

That's a lot, particularly for those who can least afford it. A one-pack-a-day cigarette smoker in North Dakota now pays about $160 a year in tobacco taxes. If Measure 4 passes, that same person would pay about $800 a year. Not crushing, but enough to sting a low-income person. That part of this equation cannot, and should not, be dismissed. It's not fair, further penalizing an addicted person with already slim financial margins for using a legal product.

Then again, little in life is fair. And we are often called upon to make difficult choices, perhaps choosing the needs of the many over the needs of the few.

Measure 4 is one of those cases. Hopefully North Dakotans see past the profits-driven blitz of anti-Measure 4 advertising and choose the long-term health of the state.

Disclaimer: I have no hound in this fight. I am neither a smoker nor a North Dakota resident. I can't vote on it and it won't affect my bank account either way, pass or not.

But my state had a debate about ever-rising cigarette taxes earlier this year because Minnesota has an automatic trigger that pushed up the tobacco tax by 12 cents per pack. That raised Minnesota's cigarette tax to a hefty $3.54 per pack. My lament was the same it's always been: I feel queasy when government picks on smokers because it's a politically spineless thing to do. Who is going to stand up for smokers other than self-serving tobacco companies? And, of course, because of the impact on poor people.

At the time, I wrote a column that said:

"Sorry, my cigarette-smoking friends. I feel your pain. I really do. You have been unfairly singled out as bad people when, really, you're just regular people with a bad habit. And you're punished for that in too many ways. You're too easy to pick on, I admit that.

"But this isn't about the money. The state doesn't need it. ... This is about getting people to stop smoking (or not start in the first place) and it's working. The cigarette tax should not stop going up. Maybe it should go even higher. ..."

An anti-smoking group, ClearWay of Minnesota, cited statistics showing a 2013 tax increase was a direct factor in reducing the state's smoking rate to a historic low of 14 percent. The group also said the rate of high school kids smoking has plummeted to 10 percent.

As the price of a pack goes up, the smoking rate goes down. The evidence is inarguable.

Grand Forks Herald columnist Lloyd Omdahl used the perfect word to describe the tobacco companies' campaign against Measure 4 in a recent piece: diversion.

Omdahl's point was that all the talk of how the increased tax collections are going to be spent or how long the measure is, how many pages long it is or how many sentences are devoted to specifics is a diversion from the real issue: Will the tax increase lower the smoking rate?

The tobacco companies don't want it to drop for one very specific reason: It will cut into their profits. The fewer people who smoke, the less money the tobacco companies make. It's not unreasonable for them to protect their profits; they are in business to make money. But the anti-Measure 4 side is not being straightforward why they oppose it.

The folks pushing for Measure 4 are being honest. They want to get smokers to quit and potential smokers to not start. Digging into low-income smokers' pockets might not be fair, but it's the right thing to do. Hopefully North Dakota voters see it that way.