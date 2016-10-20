Search
    Port: Candidate calls for permanent Native American member of the ND PSC

    By Rob Port Today at 10:14 a.m.
    Republican Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak, left, is competing with Democratic challenger Marlo Hunte-Beaubrun, right, for another term on the Public Service Commission.

    Yesterday on the radio show I hosted a debate between Public Service Commission candidates Julie Fedorchak, a Republican, and Marlo Hunte-Beaubrun, a Democrat and enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes.

    I invited Libertarian candidate Tom Skadeland to participate but he declined.

    What surprised me about the discussion was how little the two candidates disagreed on outside of the issues surrounding the approval of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

    Read more and hear full audio here.

