Column: Failed party leadership created Trump

Why did this happen? Well, because the Republican Party is missing an essential ingredient for success; leadership. The emperor has no clothes. Leadership is a price too high for many in the Republican Party. Four Republican Party entities failed to show leadership when it came to the rising of Donald Trump. First, there was no leadership from the Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus. Second, there was no leadership from House Speaker Paul Ryan. Third, there was no leadership from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Fourth, there was no leadership from multiple elected officials and no leadership from the primary candidates.

Count the ways

First, Priebus and the Republican National Committee did not properly vet Trump, their party's nominee for president. Is it not possible that any of the vile diatribe could have been uncovered much earlier? Yes, the grassroots supporters probably would still have supported Trump — but you owe it to your party to uncover some of Trump's past actions, such as the sexual harassment allegations (this should have been done). The RNC should have immediately vetted Trump after he won a couple of primaries. You look into someone's background like right away.

Second, Speaker Ryan waited until October 11 to say that he would not defend his party's nominee, (but that he would not un-endorse Trump). This is not leadership. Many had Ryan in the fold for a 2020 Republican presidential primary. No more. It is not leadership to have your foot half-way in the door.

Third, McConnell, has gone into hiding when it comes to Trump. While this is smart and survivalist, it is not leadership. You are not a leader if you are hiding in the bunker avoiding discussion about Trump (waiting until the election is over).

Fourth, in October, numerous elected officials decided that that they could no longer support Trump as the nominee (his first sexual assault allegation was the straw the broke the camel's back). Many elected officials changed their mind from "undecided or yes" to "no,", such as Barbara Comstock, R-Va., Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, Martha Roby, R-Ala., Jon Huntsman, R-Utah, Joe Heck, R-Nev., Mia Love, R-Utah, Mike Coffman, R-Colo., Cresent Hardy, R-Nev., Will Hurd, R-Texas, Steve Knight, R-Calif., John Kartko, R-NY, Kay Granger, R-Texas, Rodney Davis, R-Mo., Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Tom Rooney, R-Fla., Erik Paulsen, R-Minn. Frank LoBiondo, R-NJ, Jamie Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., Kelly Ayotte, R-NH, Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Mike Lee. R-Utah, Lisa Murkowski, Alaska, Cory Gardner, R-Colo., Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, Brian Sandoval, R-Nev., Gary Herbert, R-Utah, Bill Haslam, R-Tenn., Robert Bentley, R-Ala., and John McCain, R-Ariz.

Too late

There is a major problem here, of course. You do not get quality leadership points for waiting until October 2016, one month before the election, to revoke your endorsement of Trump (or say you don't support Trump). Where were you since August 2015 through October 2016 on all of Trump's other racist, fascist, sexist, and misogynist comments? This is political expediency at its finest.

None of the Republican presidential primary candidates showed any leadership. If you're running in a primary against Trump, how can you not turn your attention to him and perform some opposition research? This is basic politics 101. The naysayers would say, "Oh, it doesn't matter — and this is a different year." And it might well be — but it might have changed the narrative in the news.

Three out front

Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Ben Sasse, R-Neb., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, are three senators in the Republican Party who showed leadership. All three were way out in front on distancing themselves from Trump. I do not agree with many of their political positions, but they showed leadership when they knew their party had a despicable candidate. Unfortunately, they are probably going to be primary challenged from the Tea Party, the Pat Roberson Far Right Evangelical Conservatives, the neoconservatives, and the Birther crowd.

Over the next two months, the anonymous leaks from the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional Committee, National Republican Senatorial Committee, House Speaker Ryan's office, and Senate majority leader (likely minority leader) Mitch McConnell's office are all going to be amazing. All the finger pointing that will assess fault is going to be unbelievable.

They need to look in the mirror for the problem.

Worner, Alexandria, Vir., is originally from Mayville and Devils Lake, N.D., and is an alumnus of Mayville State University (Mayville, N.D.), Virginia Tech, and Georgetown.