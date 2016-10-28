Port: ND Supreme Court Justice Sandstrom calls Marsy’s Law 'hobby farm for an eccentric billionaire'
North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Dale Sandstrom will be stepping down at the end of his current term, to be replaced by either Judge Jerod Tufte or Bismarck attorney Robert Bolinske who are competing on the November ballot.
Yesterday he spoke to the Cass County Bar Association and a SAB reader in attendance tipped me off that Sandstrom had some choice words for Measure 3, or Marsy’s Law.
A sitting justice speaking out about a ballot measure which has roiled North Dakota’s legal community seemed worth checking out, so I contacted Sandstrom and he confirmed the comments to me.
“The North Dakota Constitution should not be a hobby farm for an eccentric California billionaire,” he told me in an email.