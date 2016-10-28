Search
    Port: ND Supreme Court Justice Sandstrom calls Marsy’s Law 'hobby farm for an eccentric billionaire'

    By Rob Port Today at 1:50 p.m.
    North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Dale Sandstrom listens to oral arguments Tuesday Oct. 30, 2012 in the Baker Courtroom at the University of North Dakota Law School. John Stennes / Forum News Service

    North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Dale Sandstrom will be stepping down at the end of his current term, to be replaced by either Judge Jerod Tufte or Bismarck attorney Robert Bolinske who are competing on the November ballot.

    Yesterday he spoke to the Cass County Bar Association and a SAB reader in attendance tipped me off that Sandstrom had some choice words for Measure 3, or Marsy’s Law.

    A sitting justice speaking out about a ballot measure which has roiled North Dakota’s legal community seemed worth checking out, so I contacted Sandstrom and he confirmed the comments to me.

    “The North Dakota Constitution should not be a hobby farm for an eccentric California billionaire,” he told me in an email.

