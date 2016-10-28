Yesterday he spoke to the Cass County Bar Association and a SAB reader in attendance tipped me off that Sandstrom had some choice words for Measure 3, or Marsy’s Law.

A sitting justice speaking out about a ballot measure which has roiled North Dakota’s legal community seemed worth checking out, so I contacted Sandstrom and he confirmed the comments to me.

“The North Dakota Constitution should not be a hobby farm for an eccentric California billionaire,” he told me in an email.

