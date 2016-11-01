Port: ND Lt. Gov. Wrigley says pipeline protest donations support a 'criminal enterprise'
Protesters aiming to block the Dakota Access Pipeline have raised millions of dollars for their efforts, and many of those dollars are going to support unlawful protest activities. From supplies for camps established illegally on federal land and private land – and even, last week, the middle of Highway 1806 – to bail for protesters arrested for a host of crimes ranging from misdemeanors to felonies, the #NoDAPL movement has consumed a lot of dollars.
“What’s being funded is a coordinated criminal enterprise,” Lt. Governor Drew Wrigley said when I asked him about the donations. “It is a platform for unlawful activity.”