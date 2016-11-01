Search
    Port: Gov. Dalrymple says he expects non-Corps pipeline construction completed in 'a matter of days'

    By Rob Port Today at 1:42 p.m.
    A protestor pours gasoline on a fire blocking North Dakota Hwy. 1806 on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, north of Cannon Ball. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

    The protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline certainly grew more intense in late October, but we may be on the edge of things settling down quite a bit if Governor Jack Dalrymple is correct in his estimation of the project’s construction schedule.

    “Our hope is when the work on the pipeline is completed, which I think may be within just a matter of days, they will have pipe laid all the way up to the river,” he told talk radio host Scott Hennen on Friday, “and then nothing will be left but the crossing of the river itself.”

