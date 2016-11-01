Port: Gov. Dalrymple says he expects non-Corps pipeline construction completed in 'a matter of days'
The protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline certainly grew more intense in late October, but we may be on the edge of things settling down quite a bit if Governor Jack Dalrymple is correct in his estimation of the project’s construction schedule.
“Our hope is when the work on the pipeline is completed, which I think may be within just a matter of days, they will have pipe laid all the way up to the river,” he told talk radio host Scott Hennen on Friday, “and then nothing will be left but the crossing of the river itself.”