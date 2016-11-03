Port: Anti-oil #NoDAPL protest has been great for gasoline sales
One of the great ironies of the protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline – ostensibly to re-route the pipeline but perpetrated in no small part by anti-oil environmental extremists – is that Standing Rock Sioux chairman and #NoDAPL figurehead David Archambault owns a gas station.
A station located quite near the protest camps, as it happens.
Lots of critics of the protests have suggested that they’ve been pretty lucrative for Archambault, what with all those protesters from around the country coming to the area.