Letter: A chance to be rid of Kasper

I have never met a Republican—and certainly no Democrat—who "liked" Jim Kasper's work in the Legislature. In fact, I believe he's one of the two most disliked legislators in the state, the other being House majority leader Rep Al Carlson, R-Fargo.

We have an excellent chance of finally disposing of Kasper on Nov. 8 because District 46 has an outstanding candidate for his seat: Dan Fisher. He was formerly associated with the Republican Party as chairman of District 46. But when he examined the actions and proposals of an extreme majority that were consistently supported by his own representative, Jim Kasper, Dan simply couldn't support him any longer. As a result, you'll find him on the ballot as the Democratic candidate. Vote for him and for the other Democratic House candidate, Kirsten Diederich. She will be following in the footsteps of a much respected bipartisan legislator from our district, Kathy Hawken.

Rep. Kasper has said, "Don't assume that the state of North Dakota will step up to the plate with those Diversion dollars." This position was applauded by Red River Diversion opponents who attended the meeting where he said that, echoing a similar view of another representative who has trouble working for the best interests of his Fargo constituency, Al Carlson. Opponents of the diversion have quoted Kasper's anti-diversion words in their vigorous arguments against long-term flood protection for the Fargo metro.

Rep. Hawken, Kasper's fellow legislator at the time, remarked, "We haven't done what they (Kasper and Carlson) did to Fargo to any other district or water bill. It's micromanaging." And, of course, this was not in the best interests of the constituencies of Reps. Kasper or Carlson. This is one of the reasons Kasper must go!

If you recall, Kasper also promoted an ill-conceived "online gaming" bill and benefited by a number of trips on behalf of gambling lobbyists. He gave speeches and hobnobbed with those lobbyists in Costa Rica and Antigua. And, when, as a constituent from his district, I asked him who paid for those trips, he refused to answer my email. We have yet to know who covered his costs.

Kasper also went on a witch hunt against Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler over education standards and made a $430,000 public records request that he had to retract. At the time, The Forum wrote: "not to put too fine a point on it, but Kasper comes off as being just shy of membership in the tin foil hat club. You know the script: the truth is out there ..."

Dan Fisher will do a far better and more effective job than the incumbent. His experience included 35 years in the financial industry, balancing budgets. He's a former director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis and President of his own consulting business. Fisher has a degree in accounting and is a Navy veteran, husband and father.

Kirsten Diederich is a family business owner; she understands balancing budgets and working together. Kirsten's tenure on the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education has prepared her to be an effective lawmaker in the bipartisan tradition of Republican Kathy Hawken.

This year, we have a good chance of ending Kasper's long and troublesome—to his constituents—legislative career and replace him with someone who be a true servant to the public: Dan Fisher. And, we also have an opportunity to send a solid replacement for retiring Rep. Hawken: Kirsten Diederich. Please, please vote for these two candidates!

Gauper lives in Fargo.