Gauper attack short on fact, long on lies

Now to the facts. Regarding Dan Fisher's reason for leaving the District 46 Republican Party and running as a Democrat. Fisher has been angry with Republicans since he ran for the open seat left by the sudden and tragic death of my friend Sen. Tom Fischer in November of 2011. He was resoundingly rejected by the District 46 Republican convention that we held to fill Tom's term. Out of 38 votes available, Fischer received two, his own and one other family member. Jim Roers was elected and he served out Tom's term.

Gauper's attempts to paint me as the reason Fisher chose to run as a Democrat are disingenuous at best.

Fabrication

Gauper's assertion that I am the second most disliked legislator in the state is fabrication. Not only are my Republican colleagues friends, but I also have friendships and working relationships with Democratic colleagues. House leadership has appointed me chairman of the Government & Veterans Affairs Committee, where I serve today. I served as vice chairman of the prestigious House Industry, Business and Labor Committee before my service as the GVA chairman. I was appointed by leadership to serve on the Reapportionment Committee in 2010 which is one of the most important bipartisan committees one can be appointed to, as it draws the new district boundaries once every 10 years.

Diversion misrepresentation

But, the most ridiculous lie that Gauper attempts to perpetrate is the misrepresentation of my position on the Fargo Diversion. Gauper writes: " Rep. Kasper has said, "Don't assume that the state of North Dakota will step up to the plate with those Diversion dollars." Gauper failed to provide the rest of my statement, which was made at a public meeting in Moorhead where the Diversion Authority had an open meeting many years ago. The rest of my statement was: " In order for the Legislature to appropriate dollars for the Diversion, the supporters of the Diversion will need to work very hard with the Legislature, as there could be a lot of western Legislators who might not support the Diversion."

Gauper's attempt to imply that I do not support the Diversion by using half quotes and half truths are typical of him. I do and I have supported the Diversion. I have been a sponsor of bills that support water projects in eastern North Dakota as well as voted for every bill to fund the Diversion.

Another farce

The insinuation that I went on a witch hunt against Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is another farce. I sent her an open records request, for a constituent, asking for records pertaining to the involvement of North Dakota in Common Core, in Dec. 2014. On Jan. 6, 2015, during a meeting in the chambers of the Legislative Council, who are the staff attorneys for the Legislature, with three council attorneys, Baesler, her deputy Robert Christman, Rep. Rick Becker and myself, after a productive meeting, and where I learned that the cost to provide the open records requested would be quite large. I WITHDREW THE OPEN RECORDS REQUEST—ON JAN. 6, 2015. A few weeks later, a Republican senator asked the DPI to provide him an estimate of the cost of the open records request I HAD WITHDRAWN TWO WEEKS EARLIER. Rather than inform the senator that this request had been withdrawn, DPI took the staff time to provide an estimate of over $400,000, (which by the way was also pure fiction). So, the issue Gauper raises, never occurred, and there was no cost to DPI except their staff time to estimate the costs of a WITHDRAWN request.

Proud of service

I am proud of my record serving the citizens of District 46 and of Fargo. I have been recognized by the North Dakota Chamber as a Business Champion; I have been recognized by the state pharmacists with their most prestigious award; I have been recognized by the North Dakota Insurance and Financial Advisors Association as Legislator of the Year; I have been praised by Darrell Vanyo, the chairman of the Fargo Diversion Authority for my efforts in support of the Diversion; I have been praised by the Fargo School Board for my help with K-12 education; I am recognized by my colleagues as the leader to reduce the property taxes of all taxpayers.

I will compare my legislative record with anyone Gauper wishes to. I have been in the trenches for 16 years working hard for my constituents and I have gotten positive results in so many areas. It is disingenuous on the part of Gauper and the Democrats to lie about who I am and what I have accomplished. I am confident the people of District 46 have seen through the attacks and letters from Gauper, and will support me with their vote.