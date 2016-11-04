He's happy voters in District 44 might know who he is: A longtime radio personality, entertainer and community activist. He was the public-address announcer guy at the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks games for many years, serenading the crowds at Newman Outdoor Field with "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch.

"It's not exactly as if I'm coming out of nowhere," he said.

On the other hand, Piepkorn wants potential constituents to know: He's not Dave Piepkorn.

There has been some confusion on the campaign trail—which in north Fargo means Northport Hornbacher's and Ted's Tesoro—over that very topic. It seems some residents are confusing their Piepkorns. Merrill, a fairly recently minted Democrat, said he's run into it some and his opponent, incumbent Republican Tim Flakoll, said he's been hit with it quite a bit.

"I think there is some confusion of the last name, but they are obviously two very different people," said Flakoll, provost of the Tri-College University. "Dave is a legendary NDSU Bison football player and successful business person. Merrill is an entertainer."

Well, Dave is actually more than that. He is a Fargo city commissioner from the north side who finds himself in the headlines often because of his blunt, and often conservative, style. Most recently, Dave has been all over the news because of his public questioning of refugee resettlement in Fargo. He's been unapologetic in seeking what he views as the "true" cost of refugees on local taxpayers, a topic he's raising again at the commission meeting Monday, Nov. 7. Dave ruffled feathers at a recent commission meeting by angrily questioning the credibility of city employee Dan Mahli and Lutheran Social Services director Jessica Thomasson.

That, and the tag of "fiscal conservative," endeared Dave Piepkorn to right-leaning folks fearful of the impact of refugees on Fargo.

But Merrill wants voters to know that he's not Dave. They are related as uncle-nephew—Merrill's late brother was Dave's dad—but politically are on different sides of the aisle. Now, at least. A story in The Forum from 2012 says that Merrill Piepkorn sought the Republican endorsement for state House of Representatives but was defeated by incumbents Donald Clark and Blair Thoreson.

"Dave is firmly entrenched in the District 44 Republican status quo. I am not," Merrill Piepkorn said. "I respect Dave's civic involvement and his concern over the spending of taxpayer money. We differ on issues as well, although we don't get together to talk about things like that. He's not afraid to speak his mind and whether or not I agree with what he is saying is not so important."

Merrill said Republicans might be concerned about him trying to take advantage of Dave's high profile. In early polling, he said, Republicans were asking northsiders what they thought of Merrill's work on the City Commission.

"Of course, people who knew me said, 'That's dumb. He's not even on the City Commission,'" Merrill said. "Uninformed recipients of the call might have responded, 'I think that he's doing a great job.' ... At which point I imagine ... they were informed that Merrill is not David."

District 44 always seems to be a tight race because of the mixed demographics. Flakoll and Thoreson are two longtime Republicans serving the district, but Democrat Josh Boschee won election in 2012 as North Dakota's first openly gay legislative candidate. That might be why Republicans are clearly trying to delineate Merrill Piepkorn from Dave Piepkorn. They don't want any GOPers mistakenly casting votes for a Democrat sharing the same last name as a high-profile Republican.

If even 10 or 15 percent of voters misidentified Merrill for Dave—or is it Dave for Merrill?—it could be enough to swing the election.

"This has crossed my mind, and I've been consistent with the identity issue," Merrill said, pointing out that all of his campaign material like yard signs, newspaper ads and broadcast ads use "Merrill Piepkorn" and not just his last name. "I don't want the old-school Republicans grousing that I won the election because they thought they were voting for Dave. In fact, I know there are several Republicans, knowing exactly who Merrill Piepkorn is, who will be voting for me."

Flakoll was less nuanced in drawing a contrast between the Piepkorns. He said it feels at times like he's campaigning against two people. People on whose doors he knocks will talk about how they love Dave Piepkorn's stances. He then has to explain that Dave is not running for state senate.

"Dave is a fiscal conservative when it comes to property taxes, and Merrill wants to increase taxes," Flakoll said. "It is important that the voters in north Fargo know which they are voting for, and I trust them to do their homework and make good decisions, as they have in the past."