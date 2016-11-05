Jim Steen gets the nod for that 1st Ward spot. By temperament, attitude and knowledge of city challenges, he is more than qualified to help guide his city as it grows as a vital player in the Fargo-Moorhead metro. Steen is a student of city government and has enhanced his knowledge with his work with city's economic development agency. He has the right perspective on Moorhead's downtown, warning that focus on downtown must intensify in order to avoid a "donut hole" effect from development in other parts of the city. While he believes the F-M diversion will have some negative impacts, he supports the project as the only way to guarantee permanent flood protection. Steen's low-key, studious approach to issues will be welcome on a council that often needs a cooler head.

John Rowell, a former councilman, should be returned to represent the 2nd Ward, thus ousting one-term incumbent Heidi Durand. Having previously served 12 years on the council, Rowell has continued to pay attention to city matters. He was prompted to run because of what he describes as council dysfunction. He is well-versed in the major challenges—and potential solutions—facing the city, including underpass delays, hiring a new city manager, midtown rail separation and focus on incentives for businesses to locate and stay in Moorhead. He embraces the reality that Moorhead is part of the larger metro and is a steadfast supporter of the diversion project, unlike the incumbent, whose hesitation about the diversion suggests she's running for Wilkin County Commission rather than Moorhead City Council. Rowell's deep well of experience and knowledge, and his demonstrated willingness to intelligently challenge the status quo, qualify him to return to the council.

Joel Paulson, a civil engineer who is an expert in flood plain management, is the best choice for 3rd Ward councilman. The third-generation Moorhead resident has good ideas about orderly development that include focus on architectural elements—a concept called form-based zoning. He would work harder with the state to address tax disparities between Moorhead and Fargo, but he values the increasingly good working relationship between the two cities. He has flood-fighting experience and "fully supports" the diversion as the only permanent protection option for the entire metro. He views the challenges facing Moorhead in a regional context that includes growth, transit, flood control and the effects of state legislation. He's got the right stuff to serve Moorhead and the 3rd Ward well.

Today's issue:

Moorhead voters to elect members to council

Our position:

Steen, Rowell and Paulson stand out among a good group.