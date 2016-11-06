"Hey, Sunshine, I suppose you're worried about the whole election thing now that the FBI rained on Hillary Clinton's parade with her aide's emails."

"I guess I am, Mary. It's like we live in a banana republic where laws and established standards have no meaning."

"Well, Sunshine, her aide's emails likely won't amount to much, just like her own didn't after months and months of FBI investigation." Mary paused "That aside, Hillary should have released her tax returns and not bragged about being so smart she avoided taxes for 20 years."

"For crying out loud, Mary. That wasn't Hillary. Donald Trump still refuses to release his tax returns. Hillary's returns for the last 30 years are out there to be picked apart, but nobody knows what Trump's show. Without them, we can't tell whether he's in hock to Russian oligarchs. Good grief, he brags about admiring Putin. As for not paying taxes for 20 years while living like King Tut, that doesn't make him smart; it makes him a freeloader on the rest of us who do pay taxes. And with six bankruptcies, he also made hay while stiffing his investors."

"OK, Sunshine, don't stroke out. But you have to admit it was pretty bad when the Clinton Foundation got fined for 'pay-to-play' on an illegal campaign contribution in Florida."

"Mary, it was the Trump Foundation fined for illegally giving $25,000 to the Florida attorney general who just happened to be investigating 5,000 complaints about Trump's real estate seminars. On the other hand, the Clinton Foundation scores higher than the Red Cross on its charity rating."

"Yada, yada. At least you must have been upset that Hillary used Clinton Foundation money to buy that six-foot portrait of herself."

"It was Trump who did that with his foundation money. Not Hillary. The truth is he hasn't put a dime in his foundation since 2008. But he acts as if foundation money he gives away is his personal money, not money he got from other people. He's often made big promises at events that garnered publicity but the charities ended up either with nothing or less than he promised. Just like being a huckster who pays no taxes, he's a huckster who pretends other people's money is his own."

"Careful, Sunshine, you're getting emotional. I sorta hate to bring up Hillary's crude stuff, like on that shock-jock show when she bragged about her sex life and her infidelities and called her own daughter a piece of — well, let's just say, meat. Or on that bus when she bragged about kissing young hunky guys and how they let her grab their junk."

"Stop already! It's Trump who called his own daughter you-know-what and said he'd 'date her' if she weren't his daughter. Trump talked about the fun of assaulting women, and he's accused by a dozen women of doing just that." I paused for breath. "Trump is the one who makes fun of handicapped people, dismisses the heroism of POWs and the sacrifices of Gold Star families who aren't white and Christian, and courts White Nationalists and racists. He said a judge born in Indiana should be disqualified because of Mexican heritage and said that he knows more about the military than the generals. He shows utter contempt for democracy, even says he'll put his political enemy—Clinton—in prison if he wins. And he might use 'Nukes.'"

"Easy, Sunshine, I was just messing with you. Guess I opened the floodgates."

"Well, I'm upset. The only thing Clinton is faulted for is unintended carelessness with emails, but Trump's insults and dangerous, ignorant remarks are endless."

"My advice is to take a deep breath and get with a quart of Rocky Road, Sunshine." She smiled. "Although your pants are looking pretty tight."

"Goodbye, Mary."