After 18 months, ballot choice is no choice?
Time flies whether you're having fun or not. Eighteen months ago the media started their "Presidential Election 2016" coverage. Talking heads started babbling, politicians began to strategize, pushing and pulling for poll position.
Americans who were interested in protecting their side of the equation began to draw lines.
I was in no mood to pay attention to the pre-game warmups. Long before the debate dates were determined I decided I was going to get invested closer to the Democratic and Republican conventions. After 40 years of tracking politics I had decided I had heard it all before and I wasn't interested in getting involved until it mattered.
Of course I hadn't "seen it all before." Although my wife followed the process like a gambler playing the daily horses, she couldn't understand how I could so thoroughly remove myself. While she watched the night time play-by-play, I threw myself into books, puzzles, running, music—you know, the stuff that makes life interesting. But I wasn't a hermit and I couldn't screen out the noise that was building as Trump and Hillary raced towards the finish line.
So here I am, 18 months later in a presidential charade that defies history and common sense.
We have a narcissistic charlatan who represents everything I consider to be offensive in human character. Then there's the experienced candidate with credibility issues and a treasure chest of past favors owed and a free stack of "get out of jail" cards. How did it come to this?
This has been the question dogging intellectuals. It will take time to answer. All I know is that it has me in a position to scratch my head and roll the dice. One option is not voting for either candidate. Do I want to support a candidate that will keep "politics as usual" albeit with a vision and plan but partisan, divisive and corrupt. Or with a psychologically unstable time bomb who at the very least will attempt to "break politics as 'you' know it" and will create political, human, cultural and international chaos.
The only thing I know to do is to either vote for the lesser of two evils or write in a candidate. I don't know what I'll do Nov. 8. But if I choose to write in a candidate for president, I have no choice. My write-in candidate will be John Lennon.