After 18 months, ballot choice is no choice?

Americans who were interested in protecting their side of the equation began to draw lines.

I was in no mood to pay attention to the pre-game warmups. Long before the debate dates were determined I decided I was going to get invested closer to the Democratic and Republican conventions. After 40 years of tracking politics I had decided I had heard it all before and I wasn't interested in getting involved until it mattered.

Of course I hadn't "seen it all before." Although my wife followed the process like a gambler playing the daily horses, she couldn't understand how I could so thoroughly remove myself. While she watched the night time play-by-play, I threw myself into books, puzzles, running, music—you know, the stuff that makes life interesting. But I wasn't a hermit and I couldn't screen out the noise that was building as Trump and Hillary raced towards the finish line.

So here I am, 18 months later in a presidential charade that defies history and common sense.

We have a narcissistic charlatan who represents everything I consider to be offensive in human character. Then there's the experienced candidate with credibility issues and a treasure chest of past favors owed and a free stack of "get out of jail" cards. How did it come to this?

This has been the question dogging intellectuals. It will take time to answer. All I know is that it has me in a position to scratch my head and roll the dice. One option is not voting for either candidate. Do I want to support a candidate that will keep "politics as usual" albeit with a vision and plan but partisan, divisive and corrupt. Or with a psychologically unstable time bomb who at the very least will attempt to "break politics as 'you' know it" and will create political, human, cultural and international chaos.

The only thing I know to do is to either vote for the lesser of two evils or write in a candidate. I don't know what I'll do Nov. 8. But if I choose to write in a candidate for president, I have no choice. My write-in candidate will be John Lennon.