Come out for our veterans

My father-in- law enjoyed telling funny sea stories aboard ship in the Atlantic in the same war, far away from his beloved Williams County home in northwestern North Dakota. He was among the first U.S. Navy men to dock in Hiroshima, Japan after the war ended. He talked about the little kids he and his buddy helped in the rubble of the city, but never about the secret horrors he witnessed.

My dad dropped out of his senior high school year to join the US Marines when he turned 18 after leading his basketball team to a state championship title. My grandpa, his dad, was gassed in the trenches of France in the Great War. I only knew him for a few years as a very sick, wan old man who had a hard time breathing. I remember him for his coughing more than his voice.

A bunch of wonderful old World War II vets from both war theatres that I used to breakfast with (who probably got tired of me asking them about war stories) would occasionally answer my questions. All North Dakotans, I did get them to share stories, usually accompanied, with great laughter, from the freezing temperatures in the Argonne Forest or the dangers of using the latrines in the Pacific Islands because of the enemy snipers who enjoyed picking off servicemen trying to use the privy. None of those six guys are still alive-except in stirring memories.

Virtually all the grown men I knew in my youth had served in the military and to a man were honorable, faithful, exemplary American citizens. Their names reflected a variety of nationalities: Anderson, Wehnes, Prihoda, Kruckenberg, Schwartz, and more.

I didn't see military duty and have not accomplished a minikin equal to their witness, engagement, or service. But their devotion has carried great weight and influence to me and I suspect, all our lives.

Lacking that background has led me for decades to attend Veterans Day events usually at the Fargo Civic Auditorium and I would invite you to do the same on November 11. The service is a celebration of the men and women who wear or wore our nation's armed forces uniforms, on and off the battlefield.

Stateside and worldwide. Alive or passed.

For less than two hours of your time, you can honor the many years of time they gave for you. Included in your free admission are some of America's favorite things such as speeches delivered, flags flying, boots marching, songs playing, and starring assorted veterans or every shape, gender, size, and age.

Last year, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney delivered one of the most eloquent, concise addresses I've ever heard.

What veteran do you admire? Please come out. There's not much that's better than a veteran. And you can quote me on that.