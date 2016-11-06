Another Bobby Vee story? This is a really good one

When Bobby died last month, the memories came flooding back.

I was a young disc jockey at KQDJ in Jamestown when I met him in the early 1980s. He was bringing a show to town with Tommy Roe, famous for hit songs like "Dizzy" and "Sweat Pea," and the late Dee Clark, a gem of a man with a majestic, soaring voice. He had a monster smash with "Raindrops" and "Hey Little Girl (In the High School Sweater)," among other hits in the early 1960s.

Child of destiny

I got the assignment of interviewing them all by phone. Assignment! This was a gift from Rock 'n' Roll Heaven. But I was nervous.

I remember the sense of wonder and appreciation Bobby had for his own story. He understood he was a child of destiny, thrust on stage at 15 — his first performance ever — as one of those filling the void and a stage in Moorhead, days after the music died outside of Clear Lake, Iowa, in a plane crash that took the lives of Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper.

Sure, we talked about his hits — 38 Top 40 gems such as "The Night Has a Thousand Eyes," "Rubber Ball," "Run to Him," and the list goes on. What struck me was his sense of joy and humility as he related stories of some remarkable intersections in his life.

Like the busboy in Fargo that Bobby's brother brought into the band, a piano player who knew three chords and could only play them in "C."

Three N's!

"He called himself Elston Gunnn ... Three N's!" He laughed at the absurdity of it. Well, Mr. Gunnn (a.k.a. Robert Zimmerman) didn't have a piano, most of the venues they played didn't either, so his history with the band was short-lived.

But, some years later in New York (I think), having heard about this new rock 'n' roll poet, a voice of a generation, an intrigued Bobby Vee and friends went to see this legend in the making. The spotlight went on and out walked the troubadour. "We started elbowing each other," Bobby laughed. "Hey, it's Zimmerman!" And then he laughed some more. His old friend had made it big.

Bobby Vee was pretty big, himself. He talked about touring Europe as one of the headliners in a bus with all the other acts. On the undercard was a rowdy little quartet of Liverpudlians named The Beatles. "John and Paul would have fistfights on the bus!" he remembered. And he laughed some more.

I sat backstage with Bobby, Tommy Roe and Dee Clark that night. Tommy tried to talk me into going out when he was announced. In retrospect, I knew all the words to "Dizzy." Dee Clark dedicated a song to me — "Portrait of My Love" — that he remembered from our conversation was my favorite of his songs.

Back to spotlight

In our bull session backstage, I realized what was happening here. Bobby Vee was the catalyst that brought great but forgotten performers like Tommy Roe and Dee Clark back to the spotlight, putting money in their pockets and, more importantly, reminding the audience of their talent.

I didn't see much of Bobby. He was the stage manager that night, directing traffic, making sure the show was seamless. He had his game face on, a consummate pro, and I saw then that his success had been no fluke. He had earned his place in rock 'n' roll history.

I listened to some of Bobby's songs after hearing that he had died at 73 of Alzheimer's. What a sweet, smooth voice. You can hear an homage to Buddy Holly in his phrasing from time to time.

'Most beautiful person'

In 2013, when Elston Gunnn played in St. Paul, he told the crowd about his old friend. "I've played with everybody from Mick Jagger to Madonna, but the most beautiful person I've ever been on stage with is Bobby Vee." And then Bob Dylan played "Suzie Baby," Bobby's first hit.

I proudly kept Bobby Vee's phone number in my Rolodex. I called it just one time and that was to get his address to return a couple of albums he had sent the radio station to use to promote the concert. I got an answering machine.

I still have the records; I have a framed autographed show bill on my wall. Somewhere in the garage, in one of the boxes of reel-to-reel tapes, is a recording of a green radio announcer and the guy who made his first big interview so easy.

I don't need to listen to it. Don't know that I ever will. I've got my memories.