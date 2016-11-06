Shaw: Can't wait for this dark election to end

Instead, this election feels more like a professional wrestling match. I am waiting for someone to be hit with a folding chair. Hillary Clinton has contributed to this match with her careless and sneaky use of emails. Former U.S. congressman Anthony Weiner has contributed with his disgusting sexting. However, the main offender by far in this circus is Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Trump was bad enough during the nominating process. That's when he made fun of a disabled reporter and started name calling his opponents. He also had the audacity to try to link opponent Ted Cruz's father to the assassination of President Kennedy, blasted Mexicans, and made an issue of a federal judge's Mexican ancestry.

Unfortunately, Trump got much worse during the general election. He constantly interrupted during the debates, criticized a Gold Star family, encouraged Russian espionage against Hillary Clinton, and even hinted that she should be shot. He also had the nerve to attack Hillary over the womanizing of Bill Clinton. Yes, Bill Clinton is a slimeball, but last I checked, Hillary is the candidate this time. Moreover, Trump wasn't exactly faithful during all his marriages.

Then came the Trump tape where he bragged of sexually assaulting women. He dismissed it as "locker room talk," but to 12 women who have come forward, it is very real. Trump says they are all lying. It's hard to believe they are all making up similar stories. What do they have to gain by going public with their painful experiences? The tape makes the women believable.

The chants of Trump and his followers looking to "lock up!" Hillary Clinton and put her in jail are frightening. She hasn't been charged with any criminal offense, let alone been convicted, but why bother with such petty details. Trump's claim of a rigged election is ludicrous. Voter fraud is nonexistent, and the ballots are accurately counted.

Trump's desire to imprison his opponent and his talk of a rigged election undermines our democracy and threatens our free election process. His disgraceful campaign can't end soon enough.