Port: Bias in journalism is a real problem, but Congressional hearings are the wrong solution
Last week Rep. Kevin Cramer, North Dakota’s at-large member of Congress, wrote a letter to the heads of America’s four major television broadcast companies warning them that he intends to hold hearings regarding their bias in covering the 2016 presidential elections.
Cramer’s opponent in the 2016 elections, Democrat Chase Iron Eyes, called the proposed hearings an “utter waste of taxpayer money,” and he’s right.
Not only would the hearings be a waste of time and money, the government simply has no business dictating content standards to broadcasters, whether it’s regulations for language and nudity or mandated balance in political coverage.