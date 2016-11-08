Port: We need national elections to matter less
Why has the 2016 election cycle been so fraught?
From the rabid last-minute campaigning to the people vowing to leave the country if their candidate loses, should a national election really matter this much?
Of course elections matter. Who governs our nation from the White House is a big deal. But our national elections are doing more to divide us as a nation than to bring us together behind a consensus government.
We need to solve that problem.
I’d argue that the solution is to make it so that national election matters less. Or, put another way, we need to take some of the power away from the presidency, specifically, and the federal government generally.